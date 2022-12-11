SWPL Cup final: Rangers v Hibernian - build-up & team news

The teams are out at Tynecastle...kick-off awaits...
About to have a ball
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
Captain Murray fit to start
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
Dean Gibson was impressed and proud of his side's performance last week, despite losing 2-1 away to Glasgow City in the league after taking the lead.
He's named five changes from that side, with Trinidad & Tobago defender Liana Hinds dropping to the bench after her own goal gifted City the win.
Captain Joelle Murray - who has been a part of all seven Hibs League Cup lifts - departed at half-time last week as a precaution and the Scotland defender managed to make the off at Tynecastle.
Seventeen-year-old Rosie Livingstone takes her place in midfield, while Krystyna Freda, who bagged a brace against City in the semi-final, partners Eilidh Adams up top.
Familiar faces return for Rangers
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
Malky Thomson flexed his muscles last weekend against Glasgow Women and, despite ringing in the changes, his side marched on to a 10-0 victory.
A few familiar faces return to the starting line-up, including Scotland international Rachel McLauchlan at right-back and midfield maestro Tessel Middag, who scored the only goal when the sides met in the league.
Jenna Fife keeps her spot in between the sticks; she's been swapping the jersey with Victoria Esson, who started the semi-final against Spartans, and top goalscorer Lizzie Arnot is in from the off too.
The Scotland international came off the bench to net number four at Ainslie Park.
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
LINE-UPS from Tynecastle Park
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
Hibs save best for cup
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
Hibs last lifted the League Cup in 2019, when they completed a domestic double in Scotland's two main knock-out competitions.
But their standing has slipped since then, finding it difficult to keep pace with the new full-time set-ups created by Celtic and Rangers and the once dominant Glasgow City.
Dean Gibson's side lie a disappointing sixth in the SWPL - with less than half the points gathered by today's opponents - but have saved their best form for the League Cup.
They thumped both Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock 8-0 before a surprise 2-1 win over old foes City in the semis.
Unbeaten Rangers
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30 GMT)
Malky Thomson's big-spending Rangers have continued where they left off last season.
Although they sit second in the SWPL table behind Glasgow City, the reigning champions remain unbeaten domestically this term. Only City and third-top Celtic have avoided defeat by the Ibrox side.
Indeed, Rangers have not conceded on their way to the final, putting five past both Queen's Park and Motherwell before sweeping aside Spartans 4-0 in the semi-final.
Occasion to remember
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
Action to warm a bitterly cold day
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)
Amy Canavan
BBC Scotland at Tynecastle
Quite the party atmosphere is building at Tynecastle. Plenty music, colour and decorations filling the scene.
A way to keep warm too - banging a drum or waving a flag to keep the blood pumping on an bitterly cold December midday.
A real celebration feeling about this occasion, but be under no illusion, in 30 minutes or so when the players take to the field for real, it'll be all battle.
Cup specialists v favourites
Rangers v Hibernian (12:30 GMT)
British interest in the World Cup has ended. Indeed, it's a rest day in Qatar.
So sit back and fill your craving for live football action via our coverage of the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final.
It's four-time winners Hibernian against favourites Rangers - the reigning Scottish champions who are looking to lift the trophy for the first time.
Stay with us for the build-up, live action and post-match reaction.