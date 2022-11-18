World Cup build-up with two days to go

Here's some more details on that story in The Times.

The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, but is due to be made available immediately outside stadiums, fans zones and in hotels.

Budweiser is one of Fifa's biggest sponsors but was told last weekend to relocate stalls selling its product at stadiums to less prominent locations.

Now the Times reports that the hosts want to ban alcohol entirely, with talks ongoing between Fifa and Budweiser.