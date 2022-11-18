World Cup build-up with two days to go

The Telegraph reports that the Football Association will ask Fifa why it has not acted to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar in a meeting later today.
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
Winner winner...chicken grinner
The Mirror also leads on quotes from Phil Foden, as well as a promise from Declan Rice to mimic former Bolton and West Ham midfielder - and current Hammers coach - Kevin Nolan's 'chicken dance' celebration.
Live Reporting
Tom Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TimesCopyright: Times TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph MirrorCopyright: Mirror MailCopyright: Mail GuardianCopyright: Guardian ExpressCopyright: Express Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Here's some more details on that story in The Times.
The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, but is due to be made available immediately outside stadiums, fans zones and in hotels.
Budweiser is one of Fifa's biggest sponsors but was told last weekend to relocate stalls selling its product at stadiums to less prominent locations.
Now the Times reports that the hosts want to ban alcohol entirely, with talks ongoing between Fifa and Budweiser.
Qatar stuns Fifa with call for beer ban
The Times
The Times reports that Qatar are putting pressure on Fifa to perform a U-turn and ban beer from the eight World Cup stadiums.
FA calls out Fifa over migrants
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph reports that the Football Association will ask Fifa why it has not acted to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar in a meeting later today.
Winner winner...chicken grinner
The Mirror also leads on quotes from Phil Foden, as well as a promise from Declan Rice to mimic former Bolton and West Ham midfielder - and current Hammers coach - Kevin Nolan's 'chicken dance' celebration.
Poch pitch for England job
The Daily Mail
The Mail carries quotes from former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who says he would be open to succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager.
'Beckham beams in with message of tolerance'
The Guardian
The World Cup dominates the back page of the Guardian, including an image of Qatar World Cup ambassador David Beckham speaking to guests at a youth festival event in Doha.
Phil-Good factor
The Daily Express
The Express leads on quotes from Phil Foden, who says he has the same belief about this World Cup that he did before lifting the U17 tournament in 2017.
Post update
First up, let's have a quick look through the papers...
The heat is on
England and Wales are both training today as they continue their preparations for their opening matches on Monday.
The Three Lions will be hosting a news conference after their training session this morning. Wales are training and speaking to the media this afternoon.
We will bring you updates from both.
Good morning
We are edging ever closer to the big kick off.
Just TWO games to go now until the first of 64 games take place to decide who walks home with this: