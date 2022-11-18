Live

World Cup build-up with two days to go

preview
Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

    Here's some more details on that story in The Times.

    The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, but is due to be made available immediately outside stadiums, fans zones and in hotels.

    Budweiser is one of Fifa's biggest sponsors but was told last weekend to relocate stalls selling its product at stadiums to less prominent locations.

    Now the Times reports that the hosts want to ban alcohol entirely, with talks ongoing between Fifa and Budweiser.

    Entrance to a Fan Festival in Qatar
  2. Qatar stuns Fifa with call for beer ban

    The Times

    The Times reports that Qatar are putting pressure on Fifa to perform a U-turn and ban beer from the eight World Cup stadiums.

    Times back page
  3. FA calls out Fifa over migrants

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph reports that the Football Association will ask Fifa why it has not acted to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar in a meeting later today.

    Telegraph back page
  4. Winner winner...chicken grinner

    The Mirror also leads on quotes from Phil Foden, as well as a promise from Declan Rice to mimic former Bolton and West Ham midfielder - and current Hammers coach - Kevin Nolan's 'chicken dance' celebration.

    Mirror back page
  5. Poch pitch for England job

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail carries quotes from former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who says he would be open to succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager.

    Mail back page
  6. 'Beckham beams in with message of tolerance'

    The Guardian

    The World Cup dominates the back page of the Guardian, including an image of Qatar World Cup ambassador David Beckham speaking to guests at a youth festival event in Doha.

    Guardian back page
  7. Phil-Good factor

    The Daily Express

    The Express leads on quotes from Phil Foden, who says he has the same belief about this World Cup that he did before lifting the U17 tournament in 2017.

    Express back page
    First up, let's have a quick look through the papers...

  9. The heat is on

    England and Wales are both training today as they continue their preparations for their opening matches on Monday.

    The Three Lions will be hosting a news conference after their training session this morning. Wales are training and speaking to the media this afternoon.

    We will bring you updates from both.

    England training
    Wales training
  10. Good morning

    We are edging ever closer to the big kick off.

    Just TWO games to go now until the first of 64 games take place to decide who walks home with this:

    The World Cup trophy
