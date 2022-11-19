World Cup build-up - England's Dier to speak to media

It's a Saturday in the middle of November so it must be a Premier League day.

Arsenal v Brentford and Liverpool v Aston Villa are coming up before the Manchester derby between United and City.

Oh wait, what's that? Qatar got the World Cup and then moved it to November - and it starts tomorrow - so they've had to pause the Premier League season.

What's actually coming up is England defender Eric Dier speaking to the press in Qatar at 10:15 GMT and we'll build up to the World Cup throughout the day.