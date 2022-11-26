Rangers v Celtic
Live

Watch: SWPL1: Rangers v Celtic - hosts lead rivals by point at summit

BBC Alba

Sean McGill

  1. Last time out

    Rangers v Celtic (17:15 GMT)

    As of last weekend, no team in SWPL1 boasts an unbeaten record, after the previously flawless Glasgow City and Rangers played out a 1-1 draw at Petershill to end both sides' winning streaks.

    Celtic themselves bounced back from their first defeat of the season to swat aside a buoyant Hearts 3-0 at the Excelsior Stadium.

  2. Alonso drops goalscoring duo

    Rangers v Celtic (17:15 GMT)

    Fran Alonso is never shy of shuffling his Celtic pack, but some onlookers may be surprised to see Amy Gallacher, who bagged a brace last weekend, sat on the bench alongside Olivia Fergusson, the other goalscorer in the 3-0 win over Hearts.

    Meanwhile, Nicola Docherty has recovered from an illness to return to the Rangers XI, in the only change Malky Thompson makes to his unbeaten side.

  3. Team news

    Rangers v Celtic (17:15 GMT)

    Rangers: Esson, Docherty, Martinez, Davison, McLauchlan, Middag, Cornet, Kerr, Danielsson, Hay, McCoy

    Substitutes: Fife, Nolf, Hill, Cavanagh, Arnot, Howat, Watson, McLeary, MacLean

    Celtic: Tajonar, Otto, O'Riordan, Robertson, Ross, Craig, Jacynta, Larisey, Chance, Hayes, Ashworth-Clifford

    Substitutes: Gallacher, Shen, Clark, Fergusson, Bowie, Burchill, Cusack, Marwaha, McAneny

  4. Post update

    Rangers v Celtic (17:15 GMT)

    Let's have wee look at the team news then, shall we?

  5. Old Firm awaits

    Rangers v Celtic (17:15 GMT)

    Good evening! What a Saturday night we have in store as Rangers and Celtic meet in the first Old Firm derby of the SWPL1 season, which you can watch live on BBC Alba.

    Just one point separates the Glasgow giants, and if we've learned anything from the heavyweight clashes in the division so far, we're in for a nail-biting encounter. Strap in!

