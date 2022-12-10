Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup - radio & text

Three last-16 ties have already been played - and we've already had a mini cup shock.

Full-time League 1 leaders beating part-time Championship stragglers is not so much the surprise - it's more the fact that Dunfermline Athletic inflicted a 5-1 drubbing at Gayfield last night.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell's decision to rest a few key players backfired as the Pars ended a run of four straight defeats by the hosts to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games.