Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup - radio & text

preview
89
BBC Radio Scotland

Clive Lindsay

  1. Campbell misery against former club

    FT: Arbroath 1-5 Dunfermline Athletic

    Three last-16 ties have already been played - and we've already had a mini cup shock.

    Full-time League 1 leaders beating part-time Championship stragglers is not so much the surprise - it's more the fact that Dunfermline Athletic inflicted a 5-1 drubbing at Gayfield last night.

    Arbroath manager Dick Campbell's decision to rest a few key players backfired as the Pars ended a run of four straight defeats by the hosts to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games.

    Dunfermline's Matthew Todd celebrates
    Matthew Todd scored twice for Dunfermline in Arbroath
  2. Elgin favourites for early kick-off?

    Elgin City 0-0 Clyde

    There's already one game under way in the Challenge Cup, with Elgin City against Clyde having kicked off at 14:00 GMT, an hour before the other four ties, and currently it is goalless.

    Third top of League 2 hosting second bottom of League 1, Elgin will fancy their chances of taking the scalp of the team from the league above.

    Gavin Price's side are seeking a fourth straight win, while Clyde arrive with hopes a new manager bounce having quickly faded.

    After consecutive draws with promotion chasing Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk, Jim Duffy's team have lost two in a row and are now 11 without a win - seven away from home.

    Clyde manager Jim Duffy
    Jim Duffy is in his second spell as Clyde manager
  3. Tillman at the double

    Rangers' Malik Tillman celebrates
    On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has scored twice for Rangers and they are 2-0 ahead against Bayer Leverkusen heading into the second half at Ibrox
  4. Tune in to Sportsound

    BBC Radio Scotland

    Sportsound's coverage of today's football action has just begun on BBC Radio Scotland.

    Pundits and reporters around the country will be joining Kenny Macintyre, including the latest from some big friendlies - Rangers against Bayer Leverkusen and Celtic against Rennes.

    There's live commentary from the all-Championship clash between Raith Rovers v Greenock Morton from 15:00 GMT, plus an examination of the controversial change of ownership at Partick Thistle.

    BBC microphone
  5. Welcome, it's cup day (not that one)

    Who cares about that the wee tournament in far off Qatar - here's the Scottish Challenge Cup.

    It's the fourth round, last-16 stage, with holders Raith Rovers among five ties being played this afternoon.

    Stay with us for the build-up, live updates and post-match reaction on BBC Radio Scotland and online.

