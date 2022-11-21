Rangers part ways with Van Bronckhorst - reaction

Would Rangers go for a European manager again after ditching the former Feyenoord boss?
Ralph Hasenhuttl, Domenico Tedesco, Peter Bosz and Kjetil Knutsen are some of the names being thrown around already.
The first three are currently free and Hasenhuttl has worked with Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson before at Southampton...
The leading contenders?
And who will that new manager be?
Could Steven Gerrard be tempted back?
Michael Beale has already turned down Wolves to stay with QPR, where he has only just got started in his first job.
Sean Dyche has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April after a decade in charge.
'A new manager can reignite our season'
And a few of you have got your wish...
Ronnie: Yet another Horror show. No excuses. We cannot sack the players but we can change the manager. No Rangers manager has survived a series of results like those in Europe and in the league. He must go NOW. Its possible a new manager can reignite our season, Morelos and Kent and most of the others. It has to happen so lets not put it off any longer.
Dougie: Report card would read. Gio must do better (performances are his responsibility) Gio does not pay attention (teams cope with his horseshoe).
'Unfortunate with injuries'
Some of you were a little more empathetic, wishing the manager more time...
Andrew: Give GVB time. End of the day it's still Steven Gerrard's team. Let Gio build his own team and build for the future. Time to get rid of half the dead weather in that team, players who don't deserve to play for the badge, time to give some off the young lads a chance.
Gordon: Rangers are better off financially than they were before Gio became manager. Unfortunately the injuries to more or less a full squad has hampered the first half of this season. The Champions League was always going to be a disaster as we are not at that level with a full squad. We need to push Celtic all the way now and they’re not infallible.
'Fans want more passion on the touchline'
Friday marked one year of Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge and we asked you then for your thoughts. Here's a selection...
Dean: Poor poor season so far. The players are clearly not working for Gio. Our players play better on the press and chasing lost causes. Sorry but time for Gio to go. He's a club legend as a player. I think he will ruin that reputation as a manager. Sorry Gio.
Joshua: So far Gio has been awful as a manger but I don't think it's all his fault it's the board and the players if we don't get a grip we won't get any silverware this season.
Frazer: I don’t think it matters now what fans are saying. Fans want more passion on the touchline and the board continues to ‘back’ a passionless coaching staff. Fans now rely on hope that players coming back from injury can turn it around. Morale is low in the stands and the dressing room. Change is needed. Maybe a Piers Morgan interview…?
The lows...
Rangers were six points ahead in the Scottish Premiership going into last season's winter break, only to finish four points behind champions Celtic.
In September, Celtic dished out a 4-0 derby win, just a few days before Ajax repeated the same score in the Champions League.
Having ended a long, long wait to return to Europe's top table, the group phase turned into something of a nightmare with six defeats and a goal difference of minus 20 - a new record for the competition.
A brutal campaign included a record 7-1 home defeat from Liverpool.
The highs...
Rangers won their first major domestic cup since 2011 with an extra-time victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup just a few days after the agony of losing the Europa League final on penalties...
On a remarkable run to Seville for that showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt, Rangers beat Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig and there were some magical nights at Ibrox along the way.
The right decision?
Do you agree with the sacking or have the Ibrox board been too hasty?
While we sift through some of your thoughts, use the thumbs below to have a quick say on the matter.
The last straw in Paisley
Rangers went into the World Cup break with a 1-1 draw away to St Mirren on 12 November.
The visitors needed a late VAR-awarded penalty, converted by James Tavernier, to salvage a share of the spoils after Jonah Ayunga fired the Buddies in front.
It meant Rangers had shipped points in three of their last five league outings, following the previous weekend's loss at St Johnstone and a home draw with Livingston.
'Results fail to meet expectations'
Rangers announced the news in a statement around 25 minutes ago.
“I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season." said chairman Douglas Park.
“Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio’s expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future."
Van Bronckhorst is gone
Rangers have sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a year in charge.
The Dutchman, who took over from Steven Gerrard on 18 November 2021, oversaw 65 games and exits with the club trailing Celtic by nine points in the Scottish Premiership.
