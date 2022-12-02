Listen: Non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Bromley v Yeovil Town from BBC Somerset
Play audio Dagenham & Redbridge v Torquay United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Gateshead v Aldershot Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Halifax v Chesterfield from BBC Radio Sheffield
Play audio Maidenhead United v Dorking Wanderers from BBC Surrey
Play audio Scunthorpe United v Notts County from BBC Radio Humberside
Play audio Scunthorpe United v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Southend United v Altrincham from BBC Essex
Play audio Woking v Maidstone from BBC Surrey
Play audio Woking v Maidstone United from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio York City v Wrexham from BBC Radio York
Play audio York City v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio AFC Telford United v Banbury United from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Boston United v Leamington from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Play audio King's Lynn Town v Hereford from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Dover Athletic v St Albans City from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Chorley v Curzon Ashton from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Ebbsfleet United v Slough Town from BBC Radio Kent
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 12:30 GMT unless stated
National League
Bromley v Yeovil Town – BBC Radio Somerset
Gateshead v Aldershot Town – BBC Radio Surrey
Maidenhead United v Dorking Wanderers – BBC Radio Surrey
Scunthorpe United v Notts County – BBC Radio Humberside & BBC Radio Nottingham
Southend United v Altrincham – BBC Radio Essex
Woking v Maidstone United – BBC Radio Surrey
York City v Wrexham – BBC Radio Wales
National League North
AFC Telford United v Banbury United – BBC Radio Shropshire
Boston United v Leamington – BBC Radio Lincolnshire
King's Lynn Town v Hereford – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester