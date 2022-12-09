Listen: Non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    Kick off is 15:00 GMT unless stated otherwise

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex (14:00 GMT)

    Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey

    Eastleigh v Wrexham - BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Wales

    Maidenhead United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Maidstone United v Altrincham - BBC Radio Kent

    Solihull Moors v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Woking v York City - BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Surey

    Yeovil Town v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside

    National League North

    Chorley v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire (14:00)

    Kidderminster Harriers v Blyth Spartans - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Southport v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Spennymoor Town v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Dartford v Bath City - BBC Radio Kent (12:30)

    Dover Athletic v Worthing - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top