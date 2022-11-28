Beale appointed Rangers manager - reaction

We probably need to get this out of the way...

QPR fans may be circulating the below interview Michael Beale gave after turning down Wolves a month ago. It might make him squirm a bit now.

"Integrity and loyalty are big things for me,” Beale said. “You don’t give it to receive it back but if those are the values you live by then when you’re put in a position you have to be strong by them.

"I’ve been all in here and I’ve asked other people to be all in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship."

He will no doubt argue the emotional pull to go back to Rangers, such a big club, was too much. And anyway, football isn’t exactly known for its loyalty to managers or players, is it?