Beale appointed Rangers manager - reaction

QPR fans may be circulating the below
interview Michael Beale gave after turning down Wolves a month ago. It might make him squirm a bit now.
"Integrity and loyalty are big things for me,” Beale said.
“You don’t give it to receive it back but if those are the values you live by
then when you’re put in a position you have to be strong by them.
"I’ve been all in here and I’ve asked other people to be all
in so I can’t be the first person to run away from the ship."
He will no doubt argue the emotional pull to go back to
Rangers, such a big club, was too much. And anyway, football isn’t exactly known for
its loyalty to managers or players, is it?
In charge of Rangers after less than 10 wins as manager...
That's right, Michael Beale has only had 22 games as a manager, winning nine, drawing five and losing eight.
Four of those defeats have come in the West London club’s
last five games. Beale made a quick impression, with his side’s style given
the now common moniker of *insert manager’s name*-ball’. It all helped
burgeon his reputation in England, such that Wolves came calling recently, only
for Beale to reject their advances.
After that, results turned and we’ll never know whether he
would have got things back on track at Loftus Road. He leaves with QPR seventh
in the Championship, a point outside the play-offs.
From Bromley to Brazil to first spell at Ibrox
Michael Beale has only had 22
games as a manager at QPR, but he’s been involved in coaching for two decades.
The Londoner’s playing career
ended at the age of 21. And after investing in a futsal facility in a Bromley church hall, he
was involved with the Chelsea and Liverpool academies as a coach and also had a short spell as assistant at Brazilian club Sao Paulo.
Steven Gerrard them took him
to Rangers as a coach, where they stopped Celtic’s run to 10 titles in a row in
2020-21 with an unbeaten league campaign, after two trophy-less seasons prior
to that.
Can he recapture the magic of
that 2020-21 season?
Might we see the addition of a former Rangers player to the coaching staff?
A few names have been doing the rounds already.
Trio confirmed for backroom team
Coaches Neil Banfield, Harry Watling and Damian Matthew are all following Michael Beale from QPR to Rangers.
The club statement adds that "further appointments will be confirmed in the days ahead".
Banfield, who is 60, was first-team coach at Loftus Road and
previously worked at Arsenal for nearly 20 years.
Matthew, 52, had roles at
Charlton and Millwall after retiring as a player, while Watling, 32, was
first-team development coach at QPR and had spells coaching in the academies of
Chelsea, Milwall, and West Ham.
A good move for Rangers?
So, what does the new Ibrox gaffer have in store?
Rangers trail Celtic by nine points in the Scottish Premiership, which resumes with Hibs visiting Ibrox on 15 December after the World Cup is out of the way.
Rangers are in the last four of the League Cup and they'll find out who they face first in their defence of the Scottish Cup when the fourth round draw is made later tonight.
Ross Wilson references talks with other managers, but it seems clear Rangers quickly identified Michael Beale as their number one target and landed him in a week.
New manager has 'clear plan'
"I am pleased to welcome Michael back to Rangers today," added the club's sporting director Ross Wilson. "I know how excited he is about everything that comes with the prestige of being Rangers manager.
"Equally our players and staff at both the training ground and at Ibrox are looking forward to working with Michael. He has a clear plan and will get to work with the group straight away along with the technical and support staff.
"Finally, this is a coveted managerial position and after an intense week of discussions, I wish to extend our sincere thanks to all of the excellent managers who we met to discuss the role."
Beale 'hugely proud' to return as manager
"It is fantastic to be back and to see everybody this morning, there are some new faces but some people that I know really well so it is great to see everyone," Michael Beale said in the statement releasing the news.
"It is a wonderful, wonderful football club, it is an institution. For everyone that works here it is a huge privilege, but to be the manager of this football club, that is extremely special. Some wonderful people have sat in this chair prior to me, and I am hugely proud to be the person sat here now."
Michael Beale becomes the 18th manager at Rangers, taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was relieved of his duties seven days ago.
'A blow to lose Mick' - the reaction from Loftus Road
"Naturally we are hugely disappointed to lose Mick," said QPR director of football Les Ferdinand.
"Our extensive research when we were looking for a new head coach highlighted him as being very-much aligned with the direction we are moving in as a football club.
"The start to the season we have made, coupled with very attractive football being played, gave us cause for optimism as we looked to build on the previous three seasons.
"That optimism remains but there is no doubt it is a blow to lose Mick so soon into his tenure."
Safe to say QPR fans aren't best pleased with Beale's departure.
Beale is the new boss at Rangers
It’s all been heading in this direction and now it’s official. Michael Beale is the new manager of Rangers after signing a deal until 2026.
The 42-year-old leaves Queens Park Rangers just five months into his first managerial post to return to Ibrox, where he won a league title as a coach under Steven Gerrard in 2020-21.
All the reaction you could ever hope for, right here for the next wee while.