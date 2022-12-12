Listen: Non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Boreham Wood – BBC Radio Surrey

    Barnet v Yeovil Town – BBC Radio Somerset

    Dorking Wanderers v Maidstone United – BBC Radio Kent

    Notts County v Gateshead – BBC Radio Nottingham

    Scunthorpe v Woking – BBC Radio Surrey

    Southend United v FC Halifax Town – BBC Radio Essex

    Wrexham v Chesterfield – BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Kettering Town – BBC Radio Shropshire

    Boston United v Banbury United – BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harries - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford v Chester – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough – BBC Radio Kent

    Tonbridge Angels v Dover Athletics – BBC Radio Kent

