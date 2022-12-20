World Cup winners Argentina arrive home, plus EFL Cup build-up

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

World Cup winners Argentina have been greeted by jubilant crowds at Buenos Aires airport and a bank holiday has been declared in the country.

After beating France in Sunday's final, the team landed home at 02:24 local time (05:24 GMT) on Tuesday.

They travelled on an open-top bus to Argentine Football headquarters.

Fans lined the streets en route, with the main celebration taking place at Buenos Aires' Obelisk monument at midday (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The Argentine government said Tuesday would be a bank holiday so fans "can express their deepest joy for the national team".