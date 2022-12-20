World Cup winners Argentina arrive home, plus EFL Cup build-up

World Cup winners Argentina have been greeted by jubilant crowds at Buenos Aires airport and a bank holiday has been declared in the country.
After beating France in Sunday's final, the team landed home at 02:24 local time (05:24 GMT) on Tuesday.
They travelled on an open-top bus to Argentine Football headquarters.
Fans lined the streets en route, with the main celebration taking place at Buenos Aires' Obelisk monument at midday (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.
The Argentine government said Tuesday would be a bank holiday so fans "can express their deepest joy for the national team".
Argentina given heroes welcome
The images of swarms of people celebrating in the centre of Buenos Aires during the World Cup final were staggering, but I get the feeling we have not see anything yet.
Argentina's official open-top bus parade will happen later today, but the crowd that has assembled to meet them at the airport - in the early hours of the morning - are already something to comprehend.
It's going to be quite a day.
Watch: Argentina land in Buenos Aires after World Cup win
The Argentina team land back in Buenos Aires and are whisked straight on to an open-top bus. It's the early hours of the morning, but the crowd is still out in force to welcome their heroes. The party has officially started...
Buenos Dias
There is only one place to start this morning.
The party to end all parties has been going on in Buenos Aires ever since Sunday's momentous World Cup win over France in Qatar.
Now Lionel Messi & co have landed back in Argentina and it looks as if the entire country has turned out to greet them.
Never mind the fact it is just a little past 4am, local time.
We will head right there to bring back some of the live images.
There is also the return of domestic football to consider, as the EFL Cup returns tonight with four fourth-round ties.
We will have all the build-up, plus news conferences ahead of the week's other ties.
