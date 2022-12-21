Live

EFL Cup and Argentina World Cup parade reaction

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Welcome of champions'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian also run with the scenes in Buenos Aires...

  2. 'The people's champion'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    In the Metro, they remark on the volume of fans to greet the Argentine players to celebrate the World Cup win in Buenos Aires.

  3. The scenes in Buenos Aires

    Most of the back pages focus on the World Cup welcome for the Argentina players, and looking at these photos, you can see why.

    The parade even had to be abandoned. More on that in a bit...

  4. Good morning

    No time for post-World Cup blues...

    The EFL Cup saw a number of Premier League sides return competitive action and it was a successful night for them.

    Leicester eased past MK Dons, Newcastle beat Bournemouth in the only all-top flight clash of the night, Southampton were too strong for Lincoln and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made a strong start against Gillingham.

    Four more ties will be played over the next two nights...

    We'll dissect the action and also react to Argentina's homecoming after their World Cup triumph.

    First the papers, then the morning agenda.

