EFL Cup and Argentina World Cup parade reaction

The Guardian also run with the scenes in Buenos Aires...
'The people's champion'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
In the Metro, they remark on the volume of fans to greet the Argentine players to celebrate the World Cup win in Buenos Aires.
The scenes in Buenos Aires
Most of the back pages focus on the World Cup welcome for the Argentina players, and looking at these photos, you can see why.
The parade even had to be abandoned. More on that in a bit...
Good morning
No time for post-World Cup blues...
The EFL Cup saw a number of Premier League sides return competitive action and it was a successful night for them.
Leicester eased past MK Dons, Newcastle beat Bournemouth in the only all-top flight clash of the night, Southampton were too strong for Lincoln and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made a strong start against Gillingham.
Four more ties will be played over the next two nights...
We'll dissect the action and also react to Argentina's homecoming after their World Cup triumph.
'Welcome of champions'
Wednesday's back pages
First the papers, then the morning agenda.