Manchester United players, Charlton players and Jesse Lingard celebrate goals in the EFL Cup
EFL Cup reaction, Man City v Liverpool build-up and Premier League news conferences

preview
Harry De Cosemo

  1. Mead crowned BBC SPOTY

    Video caption: England's Mead is crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2022

    England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

    Mead was the player of the tournament and top scorer at Euro 2022, where the Lionesses defeated Germany in the final at Wembley to win England's first major women's football trophy.

    The 27-year-old becomes the first women's footballer to win the award.

    England cricket's Test captain Ben Stokes was second with Winter Olympics curling champion Eve Muirhead third.

    Full story.

  2. Morning agenda

    There's plenty for us to go through today, so here is a rough outline of what is to come...

    • SPOTY reaction: Beth Mead, Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses were all recognised on Wednesday evening. We'll break down what happened.
    • EFL Cup reaction: Man Utd beat Burnley, Charlton stun Brighton, Forest thump Blackburn.
    • Build-up to Man City v Liverpool and the PREMIER LEAGUE'S RETURN!
  3. 'Uefa warning over Uk-Irish Euro 2028 bid'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Times

    Finally, Uefa have made it clear to both the United Kingdom and Ireland that there are some concerns that need addressing regarding their 2028 Euros bid.

    Times
    Copyright: Times
  4. 'Chill factor'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Guardiola wants to keep the peace against Liverpool, according to the Star.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  5. 'Peace keepers'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express report on Pep Guardiola's promise to keep the peace as increasingly bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool clash on Thursday.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  6. 'Good to be back'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Meanwhile, in the Mirror, they look at Marcus Rashford's explosive return for Manchester United after a painful end at the World Cup.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirroe
  7. 'Queen Beth'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Mead's success leads the way in the Telegraph, too.

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  8. 'Beth of the best'

    Thursday's back pages

Metro

    Metro

    Mead's face is splashed across the Metro, as she tops the bill on a night which saw the Lionesses recognised three times for that spectacular Euros win.

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  10. Good morning

    Happy Thursday!

    Just a few days until Christmas and we are here to keep you entertained whether you're eating a minced pie at home or dashing to do the last of your shopping...

    We'll be looking back at the EFL Cup action from Wednesday as Man Utd beat Burnley, Brighton were beaten by Charlton on penalties and Nottingham Forest thrashed Blackburn.

    Plus we'll look ahead to Man City's clash with Liverpool on Thursday and o course the Premier League's return...

    We'll get the agenda to you after the papers.

    Marcus Rashford
    Brennan Johnson
    Charlton players watch on as they take penalties against Brighton
