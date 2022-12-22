EFL Cup reaction, Man City v Liverpool build-up and Premier League news conferences

Video content Video caption: England's Mead is crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2022 England's Mead is crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2022

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

Mead was the player of the tournament and top scorer at Euro 2022, where the Lionesses defeated Germany in the final at Wembley to win England's first major women's football trophy.

The 27-year-old becomes the first women's footballer to win the award.

England cricket's Test captain Ben Stokes was second with Winter Olympics curling champion Eve Muirhead third.

