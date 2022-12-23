Reaction to Man City's win over Liverpool and Premier League news

Hello, folks. Father Christmas isn't quite setting off on his rounds just yet but we're getting close to the big guy making an appearance.

The last of the fourth-round ties in the Carabao Cup was a classic against two teams that never disappoint. We'll bring you all the reaction to Manchester City's win over Liverpool.

If Christmas Day is near then that means Premier League football is waiting in the wings, ready to enter stage left on Boxing Day.

Loads of managers are stepping up to face the media today. All the best bits will be heading your way throughout the day.

A quick glance at what the back pages made of last night's game first...