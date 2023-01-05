Listen: Non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v Notts County from BBC Surrey
Play audio Aldershot Town v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking from BBC Surrey
Play audio Dorking Wanderers v Oldham Athletic from BBC Surrey
Play audio Torquay United v Halifax Town from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio York City v Maidstone United from BBC Radio York
Play audio Boston United v Gloucester City from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Play audio Hereford v Scarborough Athletic from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Leamington v Kidderminster Harriers from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Ebbsfleet United v Weymouth from BBC Radio Kent
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Saturday's non-league commentaries
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
Aldershot Town v Notts County - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Nottingham
Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey
Dorking Wanderers v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Surrey
Scunthorpe United v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Humberside
Torquay United v Halifax Town - BBC Radio Devon
York City v Maidstone United - BBC Radio York
National League North
Blyth Spartans v King's Lynn - BBC Radio Norfolk
Boston United v Gloucester City - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Hereford v Scarborough Athletic - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Leamington v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Ebbsfleet United v Weymouth - BBC Radio Kent