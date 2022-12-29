Tributes to Brazilian great Pele who has died aged 82

Brazil’s King is dead – and the whole country is in mourning.

Pelé was, of course, a global icon - but for Brazilians, it was so much more personal – he was a national treasure, a hero and a footballing legend.

And the entire country had been waiting - and dreading - this moment.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, had been posting regular updates of her father’s condition on social media.

On Thursday afternoon, a picture of the family holding hands was posted, with the words: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Whether an older Brazilian who remembered him as a player, or a younger Brazilian who was told about his phenomenal skills, the whole of Brazil saw him as an admirable elderly statesman in a country that has been pulled apart by partisan politics in recent years.

Pelé was above all of that: he was footballer - an icon - for everyone.