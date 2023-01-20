Listen: Non-league commentaries
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
National League
Boreham Wood v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon
Bromley v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey
Gateshead v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Newcastle and Radio Surrey
Maidstone United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Kent and Radio Wales
Oldham Athletic v Southend United - BBC Radio Manchester and Radio Essex
Solihull Moors v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside
Yeovil Town v Altrincham - BBC Radio Somerset
Chesterfield v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham (17:20)
National League North
Buxton v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
Chorley v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Kidderminster Harrier v Bradford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
National League South
Dover Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Kent