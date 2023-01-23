Listen: Non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated
National League
Gateshead v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Maidenhead United v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex
Maidstone United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Kent
Oldham Athletic v York City - BBC Radio Manchester & BBC Radio York
Yeovil Town v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harries - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Hereford v Chester - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Tonbridge Angels v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent