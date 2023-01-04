Premier League reaction and latest transfer news

"They haven't had a clear structure or plan. Defensively they were so easy to break down. This is the poorest I have seen Everton this season. "This leaves them in a world of trouble. Everton have been caught napping in so many areas. They look like a team that are disjointed and running out of ideas. "Managers have a life span. You have to look at whether you give the manager time, or you go for a new manager and give them the chance in a transfer window."
- Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle
- Everton 1-4 Brighton
- Leicester 0-1 Fulham
- Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth
Paul Robinson
Former England goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra
"They haven't had a clear structure or plan. Defensively they were so easy to break down. This is the poorest I have seen Everton this season.
"This leaves them in a world of trouble. Everton have been caught napping in so many areas. They look like a team that are disjointed and running out of ideas.
"Managers have a life span. You have to look at whether you give the manager time, or you go for a new manager and give them the chance in a transfer window."
Frank Lampard lamented Everton's lack of consistency, with the Brighton result coming just a few days after a battling draw at champions Manchester City.
The defeat was Everton's eighth in 11 games in all competitions and leaves them just a point outside the relegation zone in 16th place, having played a game more than all the sides below them.
We start though at Goodison Park where Everton were heavily beaten 4-1 by Brighton to pile the pressure on Frank Lampard.
Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls a half-time lead before Everton collapsed after the restart, conceding three goals in a remarkable six-minute spell early in the second half.
Teenager Evan Ferguson, making his full Premier League debut, sidefooted Jeremy Sarmiento's low cross into the top corner before turning provider for Solly March to drill home the Seagulls' third.
Idrissa Gueye's atrocious backpass was then easily intercepted by Pascal Gross, who coolly beat Jordan Pickford with a chipped finish.
The Daily Express
The Express reports on manager Mikel Arteta's frustration as Arsenal fail to score at home for the first time this season.
All the reports and reaction from the Emirates is coming right up.
The other story to make the back pages is Arsenal missing the chance to go 10 points clear at the top after being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle, who remain in third place.
The Daily Star
The Star also reports that Lampard is on the brink after a seventh defeat in 10 league games.
'Blue Murder'
The Daily Mail
The Mail reports that Lampard is on the brink of the sack after Tuesday's result.
Daily Mirror
'Lamped' is the headline in the Mirror as it reports on Everton's "pathetic collapse" against the Seagulls.
The Daily Telegraph
Two stories dominate most of the back pages this morning, the first being Everton's 4-1 thrashing by Brighton that has piled the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.
Time for a quick look at some of this morning's back pages...
Here are the results and reports from Tuesday night's matches:
