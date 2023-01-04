Premier League reaction and latest transfer news

"They haven't had a clear structure or plan. Defensively they were so easy to break down. This is the poorest I have seen Everton this season.

"This leaves them in a world of trouble. Everton have been caught napping in so many areas. They look like a team that are disjointed and running out of ideas.

"Managers have a life span. You have to look at whether you give the manager time, or you go for a new manager and give them the chance in a transfer window."