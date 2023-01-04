Live

Premier League reaction and latest transfer news

preview
3,672
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Everton in a world of trouble'

    Everton 1-4 Brighton

    Paul Robinson

    Former England goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra

    "They haven't had a clear structure or plan. Defensively they were so easy to break down. This is the poorest I have seen Everton this season.

    "This leaves them in a world of trouble. Everton have been caught napping in so many areas. They look like a team that are disjointed and running out of ideas.

    "Managers have a life span. You have to look at whether you give the manager time, or you go for a new manager and give them the chance in a transfer window."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Everton must fight for consistency - Lampard

    Everton 1-4 Brighton

    Frank Lampard lamented Everton's lack of consistency, with the Brighton result coming just a few days after a battling draw at champions Manchester City.

    Video content

    Video caption: Everton 1-4 Brighton: Blues have to fight for consistency - Frank Lampard
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Toffees on the slide

    Everton 1-4 Brighton

    The defeat was Everton's eighth in 11 games in all competitions and leaves them just a point outside the relegation zone in 16th place, having played a game more than all the sides below them.

    Demarai Gray with his head in his hands
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Everton thrashed by Brighton

    Everton 1-4 Brighton

    We start though at Goodison Park where Everton were heavily beaten 4-1 by Brighton to pile the pressure on Frank Lampard.

    Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls a half-time lead before Everton collapsed after the restart, conceding three goals in a remarkable six-minute spell early in the second half.

    Teenager Evan Ferguson, making his full Premier League debut, sidefooted Jeremy Sarmiento's low cross into the top corner before turning provider for Solly March to drill home the Seagulls' third.

    Idrissa Gueye's atrocious backpass was then easily intercepted by Pascal Gross, who coolly beat Jordan Pickford with a chipped finish.

    Everton players react after conceding a goal against Brighton
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Fight to finish'

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express reports on manager Mikel Arteta's frustration as Arsenal fail to score at home for the first time this season.

    All the reports and reaction from the Emirates is coming right up.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'No way through'

    The back pages

    The other story to make the back pages is Arsenal missing the chance to go 10 points clear at the top after being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle, who remain in third place.

    The i back page
    Copyright: The i
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Spanked Lampard'

    The Daily Star

    The Star also reports that Lampard is on the brink after a seventh defeat in 10 league games.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Blue Murder'

    The back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail reports that Lampard is on the brink of the sack after Tuesday's result.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Lamped'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    'Lamped' is the headline in the Mirror as it reports on Everton's "pathetic collapse" against the Seagulls.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Humiliated Lampard on brink'

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Two stories dominate most of the back pages this morning, the first being Everton's 4-1 thrashing by Brighton that has piled the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Time for a quick look at some of this morning's back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Good morning

    Welcome to another busy live page.

    There is so much to go at this morning as we reflect on Tuesday's Premier League action, plus look ahead to Wednesday's matches.

    We will also bring you the latest transfer news and rumours with the January window now officially open.

    Let's waste no more time and dive straight in!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top