Premier League reaction & transfer latest

The Telegraph leads on quotes from Jurgen Klopp, who was unhappy with some of Brentford's tactics at set pieces but claims trying to talk to the referee about it after the game was like "talking to my microwave".
The Telegraph also reports that the Reds are eyeing a move for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, who came close to joining the Merseyside club last summer before heading to Molineux.
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'Stinger'
The back pages
The Sun
'Kop humbled in Hounslow' says the Sun as it leads on Liverpool's defeat in west London.
SunCopyright: Sun
'Stung'
The back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror carries quotes from Jurgen Klopp, who believes his Liverpool side now face a real fight to finish in the top four.
Brentford's win against Liverpool unsurprisingly dominates this morning's back pages, with plenty of Bee-related puns for good measure.
The Mail also reports that Harry Maguire's Manchester United future is in further doubt thanks to Luke Shaw's emergence as a centre-back.
MailCopyright: Mail
Good morning... and Happy New Year!
Hello again... and welcome to the first sports news live page of 2023!
If you are back to work today, don't fret, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest football chat and reaction.
Liverpool's top four hopes took a huge blow with that result at Brentford on Monday night, we'll break it down for you this morning... we've also got a couple of news conferences to bring you and build-up to more games coming up too.
Plus, the transfer window is officially open! We'll bring you news and gossip and more.
Agenda coming up after the papers. Wonder what story is dominating them...
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Tom Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph SunCopyright: Sun MirrorCopyright: Mirror MailCopyright: Mail Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Klopp slams 'microwave refs'
The back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph leads on quotes from Jurgen Klopp, who was unhappy with some of Brentford's tactics at set pieces but claims trying to talk to the referee about it after the game was like "talking to my microwave".
The Telegraph also reports that the Reds are eyeing a move for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, who came close to joining the Merseyside club last summer before heading to Molineux.
'Stinger'
The back pages
The Sun
'Kop humbled in Hounslow' says the Sun as it leads on Liverpool's defeat in west London.
'Stung'
The back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror carries quotes from Jurgen Klopp, who believes his Liverpool side now face a real fight to finish in the top four.
'Klopp is stung by Bees'
The back pages
The Daily Mail
Brentford's win against Liverpool unsurprisingly dominates this morning's back pages, with plenty of Bee-related puns for good measure.
The Mail also reports that Harry Maguire's Manchester United future is in further doubt thanks to Luke Shaw's emergence as a centre-back.
Good morning... and Happy New Year!
Hello again... and welcome to the first sports news live page of 2023!
If you are back to work today, don't fret, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest football chat and reaction.
Liverpool's top four hopes took a huge blow with that result at Brentford on Monday night, we'll break it down for you this morning... we've also got a couple of news conferences to bring you and build-up to more games coming up too.
Plus, the transfer window is officially open! We'll bring you news and gossip and more.
Agenda coming up after the papers. Wonder what story is dominating them...
What a night for Brentford...
...but it was an utter disaster for Liverpool.