SWPL1
Live

Watch SWPL: Hearts 0-0 Rangers - can visitors narrow gap at top?

preview
841
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Hears 0-0 Rangers

    Been a bit scrappy for the last 20 minutes or so, Rangers unable to find a rhythm due to Hearts' resolute defending.

    Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Howat nearly link-up but again, nothing troubling for the hosts to deal with.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Erin Rennie is picked up by Georgia Timms but her shot is straight at Jenna Fife.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    A clash on the far side between Colette Cavanagh and Emma Brownlie forces a stoppage in play.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Sam Kerr is caught in the middle of the park by Emma Brownlie but the Hearts midfielder dodges a yellow card despite protests from the Rangers camp.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Chelsea Cornet sends a stinging shot on goal but Charlotte Parker-Smith pulls off a wonderful save to deny the Rangers midfielder and force a corner.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Rangers captain Kathryn Hill uses all her experience to marshal Emma Brownlie off the ball inside the area.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Some really nice, patient build-up play from Rangers.

    Rachel McLauchlan again - I promise there are other players on the pitch - digs out a cross but it flies out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Scotland internationals Brogan Hay and Rachel McLauchlan are causing havoc down this near right side.

    Numerous balls being flung into the box from out wide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Motherwell

    Jenna Fife comes flying off her line to close down Georgia Timms.

    Hearts will be looking for those kind of runs from Timms to get in-behind Rangers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Will be a theme throughout, you'd think but Rangers are enjoying life down the flanks. Full-backs booming forward with ease.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    Bright start from Malky Thomson's side, as you'd expect.

    But, Hearts are rigid in their shape and have already forced Rachel McLauchlan into an early offside.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. KICK-OFF

    Hearts 0-0 Rangers

    And we're off in the capital.

    The visitors get us underway.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Hearts v Rangers (13:00)

    The teams are just coming out here at K-Park.

    Mind, you can catch all the action by just hitting play at the top of this page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Hearts v Rangers (13:00)

    Elsewhere in the SWPL, it's half-time in the early kick-off between Glasgow Women and Celtic.

    It's currently 4-0 to Fran Alonso's side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. SWPL is back

    Hearts v Rangers (13:00)

    It's the first league outing of the year for both sides. Last weekend they comfortably booked their places in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

    Hearts saw off SWPL opposition in Dundee United at Gussie Park, setting up a tie against Partick Thistle.

    Rangers put 11 by University of Stirling to tee up a clash with Rossvale next.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Howdy

    Hearts v Rangers (13:00)

    Hello, how are we?

    Better when some SWPL action appears in front of you, right?

    The wait won't be much longer, though, we have a bumper day in store for you, kicking off in the capital with second v fourth.

    Hearts and Rangers team-lines coming right up.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top