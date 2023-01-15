Watch SWPL: Hearts 0-0 Rangers - can visitors narrow gap at top?

Been a bit scrappy for the last 20 minutes or so, Rangers unable to find a rhythm due to Hearts' resolute defending. Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Howat nearly link-up but again, nothing troubling for the hosts to deal with.
Live Reporting
Amy Canavan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
Hears 0-0 Rangers
Been a bit scrappy for the last 20 minutes or so, Rangers unable to find a rhythm due to Hearts' resolute defending.
Lizzie Arnot and Kirsty Howat nearly link-up but again, nothing troubling for the hosts to deal with.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Erin Rennie is picked up by Georgia Timms but her shot is straight at Jenna Fife.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
A clash on the far side between Colette Cavanagh and Emma Brownlie forces a stoppage in play.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Sam Kerr is caught in the middle of the park by Emma Brownlie but the Hearts midfielder dodges a yellow card despite protests from the Rangers camp.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Chelsea Cornet sends a stinging shot on goal but Charlotte Parker-Smith pulls off a wonderful save to deny the Rangers midfielder and force a corner.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Rangers captain Kathryn Hill uses all her experience to marshal Emma Brownlie off the ball inside the area.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Some really nice, patient build-up play from Rangers.
Rachel McLauchlan again - I promise there are other players on the pitch - digs out a cross but it flies out.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Scotland internationals Brogan Hay and Rachel McLauchlan are causing havoc down this near right side.
Numerous balls being flung into the box from out wide.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Motherwell
Jenna Fife comes flying off her line to close down Georgia Timms.
Hearts will be looking for those kind of runs from Timms to get in-behind Rangers.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Will be a theme throughout, you'd think but Rangers are enjoying life down the flanks. Full-backs booming forward with ease.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Bright start from Malky Thomson's side, as you'd expect.
But, Hearts are rigid in their shape and have already forced Rachel McLauchlan into an early offside.
KICK-OFF
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
And we're off in the capital.
The visitors get us underway.
Post update
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
The teams are just coming out here at K-Park.
Mind, you can catch all the action by just hitting play at the top of this page.
Post update
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
Elsewhere in the SWPL, it's half-time in the early kick-off between Glasgow Women and Celtic.
It's currently 4-0 to Fran Alonso's side.
SWPL is back
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
It's the first league outing of the year for both sides. Last weekend they comfortably booked their places in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.
Hearts saw off SWPL opposition in Dundee United at Gussie Park, setting up a tie against Partick Thistle.
Rangers put 11 by University of Stirling to tee up a clash with Rossvale next.
LINE-UPS from Oriam
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
Howdy
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
Hello, how are we?
Better when some SWPL action appears in front of you, right?
The wait won't be much longer, though, we have a bumper day in store for you, kicking off in the capital with second v fourth.
Hearts and Rangers team-lines coming right up.