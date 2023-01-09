Bale retires from football - reaction & your memories

Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions for the proud Welshman, but when it was good, it was very good.

It's nice to see the La Liga giants have not forgotten the part he has played in their own proud history.

Here is the statement on the club website:

Given Gareth Bale's announcement of his retirement from football as a professional player, Real Madrid CF wants to show its gratitude, admiration and affection for a great legend of our club and world football.

Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid in 2013 and defended our shirt for 9 years, during which he won 19 titles: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups .Individually, he was named Best Player in the 2018 Champions League Final and won the Ballon d'Or at the Club World Cup that same year.

Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade, such as his goal after a memorable run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia. in 2014, his transcendental goal in the final of the Champions League in Lisbon in 2014 or his goals in the final of the Champions League in Kyiv in 2018, especially the Chilean one that will remain forever etched in the memory of all football lovers.

His figure will forever be linked to the history and legend of our club.

Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family.