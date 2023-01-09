Bale retires from football - reaction & your memories

Even though Gareth Bale did not get the best press at times in Spain, he always had the best possible reaction when returning home to Wales to play for his country.
Bale admitted himself when announcing his retirement that his international experience was truly transformative.
A fact reciprocated by every Welsh fan...
A love-hate relationship
It is no secret that Real Madrid fans fell out of love with Bale in the latter years of his spell in the Spanish capital. Even so, the harsh reaction to his retirement from some quarters in Madrid is surprising.
Tomas Roncero, a famous Real Madrid fan, writes in Madrid-based newspaper AS: "He had a great first year at the Bernabeu, with decisive goals in the Champions League final and Copa del Rey final. He spent the next three years living off that imperial first year. We got more news of him from injury reports and amateur golf tournaments than on the pitch. He leaves a legacy rich in trophies but only a small mark on the hearts of Madrid fans."
Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions for the proud Welshman, but when it was good, it was very good.
It's nice to see the La Liga giants have not forgotten the part he has played in their own proud history.
Here is the statement on the club website:
Given Gareth Bale's announcement of his retirement from football as a professional player, Real Madrid CF wants to show its gratitude, admiration and affection for a great legend of our club and world football.
Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid in 2013 and defended our shirt for 9 years, during which he won 19 titles: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups .Individually, he was named Best Player in the 2018 Champions League Final and won the Ballon d'Or at the Club World Cup that same year.
Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade, such as his goal after a memorable run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia. in 2014, his transcendental goal in the final of the Champions League in Lisbon in 2014 or his goals in the final of the Champions League in Kyiv in 2018, especially the Chilean one that will remain forever etched in the memory of all football lovers.
His figure will forever be linked to the history and legend of our club.
Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family.
Real MadridCopyright: Real Madrid
True matchwinner...
Some of Gareth Bale's achievements, in an era when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were at their peak, were simply quite incredible.
Among his many impressive records he is the only player to have scored a match-winning goal in two separate Champions League finals (2013-14 and 2017-18).
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
Tweet #bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
We would love to know about your favourite memories of Gareth Bale.
And where do you think history will place him in the list of great British footballers?
Rapper AJ Tracey has taken to Twitter to make his views known, that's coming up.
Please do get in touch with your own thoughts via #bbcfootball on Twitter or send a text message to 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply) or WhatsApp at 03301231826.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Real MadridCopyright: Real Madrid Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
Tweet #bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
Bowing out as the best
Diolch am bopeth, Gareth Bale
Club versus country
Even though Gareth Bale did not get the best press at times in Spain, he always had the best possible reaction when returning home to Wales to play for his country.
Bale admitted himself when announcing his retirement that his international experience was truly transformative.
A fact reciprocated by every Welsh fan...
A love-hate relationship
It is no secret that Real Madrid fans fell out of love with Bale in the latter years of his spell in the Spanish capital. Even so, the harsh reaction to his retirement from some quarters in Madrid is surprising.
Tomas Roncero, a famous Real Madrid fan, writes in Madrid-based newspaper AS: "He had a great first year at the Bernabeu, with decisive goals in the Champions League final and Copa del Rey final. He spent the next three years living off that imperial first year. We got more news of him from injury reports and amateur golf tournaments than on the pitch. He leaves a legacy rich in trophies but only a small mark on the hearts of Madrid fans."
Impact player
If you judge a career by trophies and achievements, then Gareth Bale has got to be up there.
In pure footballing terms, he made the kind of impact that few others in his era could match.
Just look at the company he kept during his most productive years...
'Don't get much better'
Greatest British player ever?
Rapper AJ Tracey argues Gareth Bale should be considered the greatest British player ever.
Now there's a debate.
What do you think?
'A great legend for our club and world football'
Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions for the proud Welshman, but when it was good, it was very good.
It's nice to see the La Liga giants have not forgotten the part he has played in their own proud history.
Here is the statement on the club website:
Given Gareth Bale's announcement of his retirement from football as a professional player, Real Madrid CF wants to show its gratitude, admiration and affection for a great legend of our club and world football.
Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid in 2013 and defended our shirt for 9 years, during which he won 19 titles: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups .Individually, he was named Best Player in the 2018 Champions League Final and won the Ballon d'Or at the Club World Cup that same year.
Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade, such as his goal after a memorable run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia. in 2014, his transcendental goal in the final of the Champions League in Lisbon in 2014 or his goals in the final of the Champions League in Kyiv in 2018, especially the Chilean one that will remain forever etched in the memory of all football lovers.
His figure will forever be linked to the history and legend of our club.
Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family.
True matchwinner...
Some of Gareth Bale's achievements, in an era when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were at their peak, were simply quite incredible.
Among his many impressive records he is the only player to have scored a match-winning goal in two separate Champions League finals (2013-14 and 2017-18).
Get Involved
Tweet #bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)
We would love to know about your favourite memories of Gareth Bale.
And where do you think history will place him in the list of great British footballers?
Rapper AJ Tracey has taken to Twitter to make his views known, that's coming up.
Please do get in touch with your own thoughts via #bbcfootball on Twitter or send a text message to 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply) or WhatsApp at 03301231826.
Quite the collection
Five Champions League titles ✔
Three La Liga titles ✔
Three Uefa Super Cups ✔
One Spanish Cup ✔
One English League Cup ✔
One MLS Cup ✔
Gareth Bale boasts quite the trophy cabinet.
Son pays tribute to Spurs legend
Bale's best bits in the Premier League
BBC Sport looks back at Gareth Bale's best Premier League moments as he retires from football aged 33.
Where it all began
Gareth Bale's first professional club, Southampton, pays tribute to their former player.
From Cardiff to LA, via Southampton, London & Madrid
Cardiff-born Gareth Bale's club career took him from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur and a world record transfer to Real Madrid before his move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.
He was his country's talisman as they reached the 2016 and 2020 European Championships before he led Wales at their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.
Bale was twice named footballer of the year while at Tottenham, in 2010-11 and 2012-13, before he moved to Real Madrid for what was then a world-record fee of more than £80m in September 2013.
During his time in the Spanish capital, Bale helped Real win two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey as well as five Champions League titles, a number no other British player has matched.
He also won three La Liga titles, three club World Cups - where he was named player of the tournament after Real's 2018 triumph - three Uefa Super Cups and the Copa del Rey.
"It (football) has truly given me some of the best moments of my life," added Bale.
"The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."
Read BBC Sport's full story here.
'I feel incredibly fortunate'
Here is what Gareth Bale said as he announced his retirement.
"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale wrote in a statement on social media.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love."
Diolch...
Good afternoon folks, there has been a huge reaction from fans and the wider football community after Wales captain Gareth Bale today announced his retirement from all football, aged 33.
We will bring you all the latest on the news and reaction over the next couple of hours.
So let's get going..
Post update