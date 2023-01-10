Joao Felix, Gareth Bale and Mohamed Elneny
Live

Transfer news, FA Cup reaction & EFL Cup latest

preview
300
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Katie Stafford

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Oxford Utd 0-3 Arsenal

    It stood out as potentially the tie of the round when the draw for the FA Cup fourth round was made on Sunday.

    Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal would face each other if they both won in the third round.

    City did their bit by brushing aside Chelsea immediately after the draw. Then Arsenal won 3-0 at League Oxford.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, where we'll have reaction to the last tie of the FA Cup third round, which saw Arsenal win at Oxford United on Monday.

    Gareth Bale's retirement, announced on Monday, is across all of today's newspapers while there's also talk of Chelsea signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

    We'll bring you more of the latest transfer news throughout the day plus build-up to this week's EFL Cup quarter-finals. Should be a busy one, enjoy!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top