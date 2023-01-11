Joelinton
Latest transfer news and EFL Cup reaction

  1. 'Goal Rash'

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  2. 'No ordinary Joelinton'

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  3. 'Burn's night'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph's main sport page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  4. Paper talk

    Let's ease into the day with a look at this morning's papers.

    As you can imagine, Tuesday night's goal heroes dominate the headlines.

    There is also a "crazy" line from Pep Guardiola as the Manchester City manager plots United's downfall in Saturday's derby at Old Trafford...

  5. Get Involved

    Tweet #bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826, text 81111 (UK only, standard rates apply)

    Joao Felix
    Copyright: Getty Images

    There are plenty of potential talking points today.

    It could be a busy day in the transfer window as Manchester United look to tie up a deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst and Chelsea bid to iron out the details on Portugal forward Joao Felix's loan move from Atletico Madrid.

    Will both signings work out? How much of a difference do you think they will make?

    Who would you like to see linked with your club?

    And what about the EFL Cup? Can Newcastle win a first trophy in more than 50 years? Or can Marcus Rashford fire Manchester United to their first piece of silverware under Erik ten Hag?

    Get in touch with your views in the usual ways.

  6. Good morning

    Who will join Newcastle and Manchester United in the draw for the semi-finals?

    The final two places will be decided tonight as Nottingham Forest host Wolves and Manchester City travel to Southampton.

    We will have all the reaction from last night's matches and build-up to tonight's quarter-final ties, plus all the latest transfer news.

    So make yourself a brew, sit down and join us.

  7. United march on

    Marcus Rashford's rich vein of form continues as his late double at home to Charlton helps Manchester United reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup...

    Marcus Rashford
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...and Newcastle United join them in the last four thanks in part to Dan Burn's first goal for his boyhood club.

    Dan Burns
    Copyright: Getty Images
