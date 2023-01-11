Latest transfer news and EFL Cup reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There are plenty of potential talking points today.

It could be a busy day in the transfer window as Manchester United look to tie up a deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst and Chelsea bid to iron out the details on Portugal forward Joao Felix's loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Will both signings work out? How much of a difference do you think they will make?

Who would you like to see linked with your club?

And what about the EFL Cup? Can Newcastle win a first trophy in more than 50 years? Or can Marcus Rashford fire Manchester United to their first piece of silverware under Erik ten Hag?

