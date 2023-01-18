Live

FA Cup reaction and transfer latest

preview
1,174
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Billionaire Ratcliffe confirms plan to buy his boyhood club'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian runs with the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who owns French club Nice, is keen to buy Manchester United.

    Ratcliffe is a lifelong fan of the club.

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Reds back to winning ways

    A morning full of relief for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

    Under huge pressure heading into this FA Cup third round replay at Wolves, the Reds secured the win through Harvey Elliott's first half goal.

    There were wins for the likes of Luton and West Brom on the night, too.

    We'll delve into that, plus news of a billionaire's plot to buy Manchester United and, of course, plenty of transfer news.

    The moring agenda is coming up after the papers.

    Harvey Elliott
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harvey Elliott
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harvey Elliott and Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top