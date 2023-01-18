FA Cup reaction and transfer latest

The Guardian runs with the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who owns French club Nice, is keen to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe is a lifelong fan of the club.
'Billionaire Ratcliffe confirms plan to buy his boyhood club'
Wednesday's back pages
Reds back to winning ways
A morning full of relief for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.
Under huge pressure heading into this FA Cup third round replay at Wolves, the Reds secured the win through Harvey Elliott's first half goal.
There were wins for the likes of Luton and West Brom on the night, too.
We'll delve into that, plus news of a billionaire's plot to buy Manchester United and, of course, plenty of transfer news.
The moring agenda is coming up after the papers.