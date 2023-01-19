Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

And here is that acrobatic volley from Wilfried Gnonto again. But which was better, his or Paolo di Canio's for West Ham back in 2000?

Some debate raging in the office about this one, so feel free to let us know where you stand. Hit thumbs up for Gnonto, thumbs down for Di Canio.

Or let us know which you prefer - and why - by using #bbcfootball on Twitter, WhatsApp 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).