Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

The Guardian and the Daily Telegraph are reporting that West Ham could sack manager David Moyes if they lose at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday, which in turn could put the Toffees' Frank Lampard under pressure as their former boss Moyes would then be available again. Talk about managerial merry-go-round!!
The Mail also mentions the Di Canio-type volley that Wilfried Gnonto scored to set Leeds on course for a 5-2 win over Cardiff in the FA Cup.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'Olise Does It'
Today's papers
The Daily Express
Today's Express also has goalscorer Michael Olise's name in the headline after Crystal Palace denied Manchester United a 10th straight win in all competitions.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Ol Gone Wrong' for Man Utd
Today's papers
The Daily Star
So let's begin with today's Star, which leads on Michael Olise scoring a late equaliser for Crystal Palace against Manchester United.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Today's papers
Right, let's have a ganders at what the national newspapers are saying...
'A tank at top speed' - how Gnonto has lifted Leeds
Leeds 5-2 Cardiff
Phil Dawkes
BBC Sport at Elland Road
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city.
While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
To some, Gnonto's move from FC Zurich was seen as a consolation prize after more glamorous moves for Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng failed to materialise.
In just a few short months, though, the diminutive forward has not only shown he is prepared for anything the English top flight can throw at him, but is arguably his club's most impressive and consistent performer.
Gnonto, now 19, has also scored one of the best goal's of this and most FA Cup seasons.
Leeds thrash Cardiff to move into FA Cup fourth round
Leeds 5-2 Cardiff
Wilfried Gnonto struck twice - including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds - as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round.
The Italian international - a summer deadline-day signing from FC Zurich - scissor-kicked a stunning volley in off the crossbar from Rodrigo's precise chipped ball to set the Whites on their way to a fully deserved victory.
Gnonto, 19, also netted the home side's third, slotting in low to take the game away from Cardiff shortly after Rodrigo had made it 2-0 with a cool finish of his own.
Cardiff, led by interim manager Dean Whitehead following the sacking of Mark Hudson,thought they had reduced the deficit but Curtis Nelson's header from a corner was ruled out when VAR spotted Andy Rinomhota in an offside position.
I have to criticise my team - Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was as forthright as usual on Wednesday night.
Letting leads slip is not the sort of thing any side with aspirations of being at the top do and the Dutch manager was critical of his team for "dropped points" after they conceded a late equaliser.
Casemiro to miss Man Utd's trip to Arsenal
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More bad news Manchester United fans?
Casemiro was excellent again for United on Wednesday evening but will now be suspended for Sunday's match at leaders Arsenal after he was cautioned at Crystal Palace late on.
"Last time we beat them without Casemiro, now we have to do the same," said manager Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United were looking good, on course to record a 10th successive win (and perhaps daring to dream they were back in a Premier League title race) and then up stepped Michael Olise to curl in a fabulous free-kick for Crystal Palace.
The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham on Thursday.
They were perhaps a little unfortunate they didn't get a penalty when Scott McTominay appeared to be brought down inside the box by Palace defender Chris Richards but still feels like a missed opportunity in a game they appeared to have well under control?
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph GuardianCopyright: Guardian Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Moyes faces axe if West Ham lose 'six-pointer''
Today's papers
The Daily Telegraph
The Guardian and the Daily Telegraph are reporting that West Ham could sack manager David Moyes if they lose at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday, which in turn could put the Toffees' Frank Lampard under pressure as their former boss Moyes would then be available again. Talk about managerial merry-go-round!!
'Palace and Olise halt United charge'
Today's papers
The Guardian
The Guardian's lead story is on the results of the Deloitte Money League study, which shows that more than half of the world's richest clubs by revenue are from the Premier League, with Manchester City keeping top spot.
Get Involved - Who did it better: Gnonto or Di Canio?
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
And here is that acrobatic volley from Wilfried Gnonto again. But which was better, his or Paolo di Canio's for West Ham back in 2000?
Some debate raging in the office about this one, so feel free to let us know where you stand. Hit thumbs up for Gnonto, thumbs down for Di Canio.
Or let us know which you prefer - and why - by using #bbcfootball on Twitter, WhatsApp 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).
'Willy's Wonder Goal Sparks Leeds Rout'
Today's papers
The Daily Mail
The Mail also mentions the Di Canio-type volley that Wilfried Gnonto scored to set Leeds on course for a 5-2 win over Cardiff in the FA Cup.
'Olise Does It'
Today's papers
The Daily Express
Today's Express also has goalscorer Michael Olise's name in the headline after Crystal Palace denied Manchester United a 10th straight win in all competitions.
'Ol Gone Wrong' for Man Utd
Today's papers
The Daily Star
So let's begin with today's Star, which leads on Michael Olise scoring a late equaliser for Crystal Palace against Manchester United.
Today's papers
Right, let's have a ganders at what the national newspapers are saying...
'A tank at top speed' - how Gnonto has lifted Leeds
Leeds 5-2 Cardiff
Phil Dawkes
BBC Sport at Elland Road
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city.
While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
To some, Gnonto's move from FC Zurich was seen as a consolation prize after more glamorous moves for Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng failed to materialise.
In just a few short months, though, the diminutive forward has not only shown he is prepared for anything the English top flight can throw at him, but is arguably his club's most impressive and consistent performer.
Gnonto, now 19, has also scored one of the best goal's of this and most FA Cup seasons.
Read more.
Leeds thrash Cardiff to move into FA Cup fourth round
Leeds 5-2 Cardiff
Wilfried Gnonto struck twice - including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds - as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round.
The Italian international - a summer deadline-day signing from FC Zurich - scissor-kicked a stunning volley in off the crossbar from Rodrigo's precise chipped ball to set the Whites on their way to a fully deserved victory.
Gnonto, 19, also netted the home side's third, slotting in low to take the game away from Cardiff shortly after Rodrigo had made it 2-0 with a cool finish of his own.
Cardiff, led by interim manager Dean Whitehead following the sacking of Mark Hudson,thought they had reduced the deficit but Curtis Nelson's header from a corner was ruled out when VAR spotted Andy Rinomhota in an offside position.
I have to criticise my team - Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was as forthright as usual on Wednesday night.
Letting leads slip is not the sort of thing any side with aspirations of being at the top do and the Dutch manager was critical of his team for "dropped points" after they conceded a late equaliser.
Casemiro to miss Man Utd's trip to Arsenal
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
More bad news Manchester United fans?
Casemiro was excellent again for United on Wednesday evening but will now be suspended for Sunday's match at leaders Arsenal after he was cautioned at Crystal Palace late on.
"Last time we beat them without Casemiro, now we have to do the same," said manager Erik ten Hag.
The Gunners, eight points clear, have lost only once in the Premier League - September's 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.
A missed opportunity for United?
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United were looking good, on course to record a 10th successive win (and perhaps daring to dream they were back in a Premier League title race) and then up stepped Michael Olise to curl in a fabulous free-kick for Crystal Palace.
The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham on Thursday.
They were perhaps a little unfortunate they didn't get a penalty when Scott McTominay appeared to be brought down inside the box by Palace defender Chris Richards but still feels like a missed opportunity in a game they appeared to have well under control?
You can read our match report on that and make your own minds up.
Good morning
Hello everyone.
How are we feeling this morning Manchester United fans and Crystal Palace fans? Michael Olise's stoppage-time equaliser for Crystal Palace on Wednesday night was coming wasn't it?
Guess it's over to Manchester City this evening to try and close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Over in Yorkshire, Wilfried Gnonto struck twice - including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds - as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round.