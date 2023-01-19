Lionel Messi (left) and Neymar (right)
PSG 0-0 Riyadh All-Star XI: Messi faces Ronaldo

Shamoon Hafez

    PSG 0-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Huge roar goes up as World Cup winner Lionel Messi gets a touch on the ball for the first time.

  2. KICK-OFF

    PSG 0-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Away we go in Riyadh.

    PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)

    All smiles from Cristiano Ronaldo as he shares a warm hug in the tunnel with former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos.

    Not sure there was much of an embrace between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

    Come on lads, it's an exhibition match.

    PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)

    Whattt??

    Bollywood LEGEND Amitabh Bachchan is the guest of honour, on the pitch alongside PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

    PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)

    Looks like we're running a little late in Riyadh.

    Teams still yet to emerge from the dressing rooms.

    Fans at the 68,000-capacity King Fahd Stadium are patiently waiting to see their heroes.

  6. Team news - Messi and Ronaldo both start

    PSG v Riyadh All Star XI (17:00 GMT)

    PSG XI
    Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all start for PSG.

    Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first start for a Riyadh All Stars side made up of the best players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

    All Stars XI: Al Owais, Hyun Soo, Al Ghannam, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid, Luiz Gustavo, Muhammed Kanno, Matheus, Carrillo, Anderson Talisca, Ronaldo.

  7. Meeting of GOATS

    PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)

    Ronaldo v Messi
    Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo for - possibly - one final time?

    Go on then.

