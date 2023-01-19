PSG 0-0 Riyadh All-Star XI: Messi faces Ronaldo

Huge roar goes up as World Cup winner Lionel Messi gets a touch on the ball for the first time.
Shamoon Hafez
PSG 0-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
KICK-OFF
PSG 0-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Away we go in Riyadh.
PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)
All smiles from Cristiano Ronaldo as he shares a warm hug in the tunnel with former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos.
Not sure there was much of an embrace between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Come on lads, it's an exhibition match.
PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)
Whattt??
Bollywood LEGEND Amitabh Bachchan is the guest of honour, on the pitch alongside PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)
Looks like we're running a little late in Riyadh.
Teams still yet to emerge from the dressing rooms.
Fans at the 68,000-capacity King Fahd Stadium are patiently waiting to see their heroes.
Team news - Messi and Ronaldo both start
PSG v Riyadh All Star XI (17:00 GMT)
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all start for PSG.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first start for a Riyadh All Stars side made up of the best players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.
All Stars XI: Al Owais, Hyun Soo, Al Ghannam, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid, Luiz Gustavo, Muhammed Kanno, Matheus, Carrillo, Anderson Talisca, Ronaldo.
Meeting of GOATS
PSG v Riyadh Allstar XI (17:00 GMT)
Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo for - possibly - one final time?
Go on then.