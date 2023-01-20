Transfer window latest & Premier League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Only Pep Guardiola could question his Manchester City players' desire after coming back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 eh. Apparently Arsenal will "destroy" them in the Premier League title race if they continue to play as they are.

"We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons," Guardiola said.

"Do you think this comeback will happen every time? It won't. How do I get the fire back? It's my duty, my job. I want my fans back. I don't recognise my team. I'm not going to tell you what I said.

"I want a reaction for all the club, all the organisation, the players, the staff, everyone. We are a happy flowers team. I don't want to be a happy flowers, I want to beat Arsenal, but if we play in that way Arsenal will destroy us, they will beat us. I want to see my team.

"The players want it, they train really good but there is something that is here in the clouds. You cannot express."