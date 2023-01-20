Transfer window latest & Premier League reaction

Manchester City's night of mood swings ended with a remarkable outpouring from manager Pep Guardiola as he virtually presented a list of demands to the entire club for a return to previous sky-high standards.
It was not delivered in any sinister way but, having watched the reigning champions turn a 2-0 half-time deficit into a chaotic 4-2 win, an animated and passionate Guardiola felt it was time to strike publicly as he reminded everyone at Manchester City that what he has been seeing has not been good enough.
City closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points but Guardiola has seen enough in recent weeks to launch a remarkable stream of consciousness in the direction of anyone who would listen.
When David Moyes left Craig Dawson out of West Ham's defeat at Wolves, it seemed a deal between the clubs for the defender was close.
It still hasn't been done. But it looks as though an agreement is near.
Wolves' latest offer for Dawson is £3.3m.
Time running out for Lloris?
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Lloris has been a fine servant for Spurs since signing from Lyon - but it is looking increasingly like time for change.
The 36-year-old has been at Spurs for more than a decade but now looks increasingly fallible, his game increasingly error-ridden and uncertain.
Lloris was badly at fault when he fumbled Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net for Arsenal's opening goal in Spurs' north London derby defeat on Sunday, and he blundered again as they subsided against rampant City.
He did not show enough conviction when trying to claim Mahrez's cross for City's first goal - the ball dropping for Alvarez to score - then he was badly beaten at his near post as Spurs went behind for the first time in the game. Mahrez's shot carried power but Lloris had to do better.
Spurs have been linked with Brentford keeper David Raya and Everton's Jordan Pickford, which comes as no surprise as this position looks increasingly like a problem manager Antonio Conte will have to address as a matter of urgency.
'I don't recognise my team' - Guardiola
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Only Pep Guardiola could question his Manchester City players' desire after coming back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 eh. Apparently Arsenal will "destroy" them in the Premier League
title race if they continue to play as they are.
"We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons," Guardiola said.
"Do you think this comeback will happen every time? It won't. How do I get the fire back? It's my duty, my job. I want my fans back. I
don't recognise my team. I'm not going to tell you what I said.
"I want a reaction for all the club, all the organisation, the players, the
staff, everyone. We are a happy flowers team. I don't want to be a happy flowers, I want to
beat Arsenal, but if we play in that way Arsenal will destroy us, they will beat
us. I want to see my team.
"The players want it, they train really good but there is something that is
here in the clouds. You cannot express."
Man City are too relaxed, Arsenal have fire - Guardiola
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says they will not overhaul Arsenal at the top of the Premier League if they continue playing in the way they did against Tottenham Hotspur.
City can move into touching distance of Gunners
Manchester City's victory last night moves them five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal prior to this weekend's fixtures.
The Gunners, who have a game in hand, host Manchester United on Sunday (16:30 GMT) but before then City will look to cut the gap to two points with a win over Wolves (Sun, 14:00 GMT).
Manchester City left the pitch at half-time with heads bowed and their jeering supporters frustrated, mainly by what they felt was referee Simon Hooper's failure to punish Spurs for a succession of fouls as well as a two-goal deficit.
What followed was a devastating show of power from City, who came out after the break and simply refused to be denied as Spurs were unable to cope with their attacking variety.
Mahrez was magnificent, scoring two goals and being involved in the others and he continues his rich vein of form.
City have also uncovered another gem in 18-year-old Rico Lewis, who was heavily involved before and after the double strike from Spurs that made Etihad Stadium such an anxious place during the interval.
History tells us that City, as they were in that decisive title victory against Aston Villa on the final day of last season and against Crystal Palace here earlier this season, can never be counted out at two goals down and Alvarez's strike so early in the second half had a galvanizing effect on the champions and a demoralising impact on Spurs.
Man City complete stunning comeback win over Spurs
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester City overpowered Tottenham with a stunning comeback at Etihad Stadium to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.
Spurs looked to be doing bitter north London rivals Arsenal a huge favour when they scored twice in the closing moments of the first half to leave Pep Guardiola's side staring at a third successive loss.
Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead seconds before the break after Rodrigo Bentancur robbed Rodri following Ederson's poor clearance, then Emerson Royal headed a second after the City keeper could only push out Harry Kane's shot.
Most inside the Etihad Stadium were frustrated but City, inspired by the outstanding Riyad Mahrez, came flying out after the interval to turn the game on its head with three goals in 12 minutes.
Latest Post
Guedes returns to Benfica on loan
Bit of overnight transfer news for you...
Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes has returned to former club Benfica on loan until the end of the season.
The Portugal forward moved to Molineux last summer signing from Valencia on a five-year deal worth £27.5m but has scored just twice in 18 appearances this term.
That last post takes us nicely on to the topic of a man who always gets linked to top Premier League jobs but has been out of work for over 200 days.
So where do we reckon Mauricio Pochettino lands next?
Lampard ignoring job threat talk
West Ham v Everton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Everton's Premier League trip to West Ham tomorrow has been cruelly dubbed 'El Sackio' by some, with respective bosses Frank Lampard and David Moyes both in huge trouble in the relegation zone.
Lampard has been asked whether he feared for his future.
"I don’t know," he said.
"I have to prepare for the game. I have played and managed in a lot of big games, with a lot of jeopardy. I am not thinking of the ifs and buts."
Amazingly, Everton's only point from their last six games came at Manchester City. During that time, they have lost to relegation rivals Leicester, Bournemouth, Wolves and Southampton.
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
Talking of comebacks...three games without a goal must have felt like a major drought for Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, when you score goals at the ratio he does.
But he was back in business on Thursday night.
Conte says Spurs not ready to compete at top
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his team are not ready to "fight for important achievements," after their defeat to Manchester City.
Guardiola presents lists of demands for City to return to top
Man City 4-2 Tottenham
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Good morning
Looks like we have lift off in the Premier League title race.