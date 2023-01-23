Arsenal
Football transfers latest & Premier League reaction

Emily Salley

  1. 'The Nkredibles'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror have called Arsenal's victory over Manchester United an "old-school thriller".

    Mirror Sport
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  2. 'Edding to the title'

    Metro

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
  3. 'Unstoppable Gunners'

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph have run with a huge picture with a delighted Eddie Nketiah, the scorer of a 90th-minute winner against Manchester United.

    Daily Telegraph back page - Monday 23 January
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  4. Arsenal flying high

    Good morning!

    We've got lots of Premier League reaction to bring you from another fantastic weekend of action.

    Eddie Nketiah hit a late winner in a thrilling game against Manchester United to give Arsenal a five point lead at the top of the table while Erling Haaland scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick to help Manchester City to a 3-0 win against Wolves.

    Elsewhere, Liverpool and Chelsea played out a goalless draw to both stay mid-table while Everton and Southampton suffered defeats to remain in the relegation zone.

    There's lots to get on with so let's start off with the papers, which are all talking about Arsenal's latest antics.

    Eddie Nketiah
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Erling Haaland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Frank Lampard
    Copyright: Getty Images
