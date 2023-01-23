Football transfers latest & Premier League reaction

Good morning!

We've got lots of Premier League reaction to bring you from another fantastic weekend of action.

Eddie Nketiah hit a late winner in a thrilling game against Manchester United to give Arsenal a five point lead at the top of the table while Erling Haaland scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick to help Manchester City to a 3-0 win against Wolves.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Chelsea played out a goalless draw to both stay mid-table while Everton and Southampton suffered defeats to remain in the relegation zone.

There's lots to get on with so let's start off with the papers, which are all talking about Arsenal's latest antics.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

