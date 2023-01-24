Football transfers latest & Lampard sacking reaction

The Telegraph are reporting that former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is the frontrunner to take charge of Everton following Frank Lampard's sacking.
Good morning
A huge night for Tottenham.
A difficult night for Frank Lampard.
The start of something new for Everton.
Lot's to get through today, so it is good to have you with us. Tottenham closed the gap on the top four to just three points as Harry Kane made history at Fulham on Monday night.
In scoring the only goal, the striker levelled the great Jimmy Greaves' all-time record tally of 266.
But we'll start with Everton's decision to sack Lampard and all the fall out from it. What next? The agenda is coming up right after the papers, which unsurprisingly are dominated by the key storylines.
The morning agenda...
Here's a quick, and rough, idea of what we have coming up this morning.
'Lamps out'
The Daily Express
The Express lead with the Frank Lampard sacking but say Sean Dyche is in the running to take over.
'Harry hits route 266'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star write on Tottenham's Harry Kane equalising Jimmy Greaves' club scoring record following a 1-0 win over Fulham.
'Blue murder'
Daily Mirror
Everton are in "turmoil" on and off the pitch, report Mirror Sport.
'Bielsa top target for Everton'
The Daily Telegraph
