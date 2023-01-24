Live

Football transfers latest & Lampard sacking reaction

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Sarah Rendell

All times stated are UK

  1. The morning agenda...

    Here's a quick, and rough, idea of what we have coming up this morning.

    • Frank Lampard sacked by Everton: Reaction, your thoughts, what comes next, the size of the task.
    • Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Kane levels Greaves as Tottenham's joint all-time top scorer.
    • EFL Cup build-up: Newcastle travel to Southampton at 20:00 GMT.
    • Transfer news and gossip. Just over a week until the deadine!
    • Much more.
  2. 'Lamps out'

    The Daily Express

    The Express lead with the Frank Lampard sacking but say Sean Dyche is in the running to take over.

    Express front page
    Copyright: Express
  3. 'Harry hits route 266'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star write on Tottenham's Harry Kane equalising Jimmy Greaves' club scoring record following a 1-0 win over Fulham.

    Star front page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  4. 'Blue murder'

    Daily Mirror

    Everton are in "turmoil" on and off the pitch, report Mirror Sport.

    Mirror front page
    Copyright: Mirror
  5. 'Bielsa top target for Everton'

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph are reporting that former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is the frontrunner to take charge of Everton following Frank Lampard's sacking.

    Telegraph front page
    Copyright: Telegraph
  6. Good morning

    A huge night for Tottenham.

    A difficult night for Frank Lampard.

    The start of something new for Everton.

    Lot's to get through today, so it is good to have you with us. Tottenham closed the gap on the top four to just three points as Harry Kane made history at Fulham on Monday night.

    In scoring the only goal, the striker levelled the great Jimmy Greaves' all-time record tally of 266.

    But we'll start with Everton's decision to sack Lampard and all the fall out from it. What next? The agenda is coming up right after the papers, which unsurprisingly are dominated by the key storylines.

    Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harry Kane and Antonio Conte
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Frank Lampard
    Copyright: Getty Images
