Football transfers latest & Lampard sacking reaction

A huge night for Tottenham.

A difficult night for Frank Lampard.

The start of something new for Everton.

Lot's to get through today, so it is good to have you with us. Tottenham closed the gap on the top four to just three points as Harry Kane made history at Fulham on Monday night.

In scoring the only goal, the striker levelled the great Jimmy Greaves' all-time record tally of 266.

But we'll start with Everton's decision to sack Lampard and all the fall out from it. What next? The agenda is coming up right after the papers, which unsurprisingly are dominated by the key storylines.

