Latest: Newry City 0-0 Larne - live text commentary

preview
Score updates

  1. Good shot, good save

    Newry City 0-0 Larne

    That was a really good shot from Joe Thomson and and an equally impressive save by Steven Maguire.

    Leroy Millar was dribbling with the ball but stopped it dead and teed it up for Thomson to put his foot through it, and Maguire had to be at his best to tip it over the bar and behind for a corner.

    From the resultant corner, Micheal Gynn’s corner almost drops into the net but for Maguire to again be alert to keep it from creeping in.

  2. Post update

    Newry City 0-0 Larne

    It's a second shot on target for Larne but again it's a weak one straight at Newry keeper Steven Maguire, this time from Leroy Millar.

    The Invermen very much in the ascendancy, but with no cutting edge as of yet.

  3. Early chance for debutant Ryan

    Newry City 0-0 Larne

    Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove plays a nice ball on the half volley into debutant Andy Ryan, but the striker's shot was a scuffed one that Steven Maguire was easily able to get behind.

    First shot on target. though, as Larne continue to dominate possession.

  4. Post update

    Newry City 0-0 Larne

    Fuad Sule is back up and at it for Larne.

    Takes a lot to keep him down, to be fair.

  5. Post update

    Newry City 0-0 Larne

    No team has been able to carve out a clear opportunity in the opening minutes at the Newry Showgrounds, but it is all one-way traffic so far with Newry struggling to get out of their own half.

    Meanwhile, some worry here for Larne as Fuad Sule falls to the ground in need of medical attention.

  6. KICK-OFF

    Newry City 0-0 Larne

    They're up and running at the Newry Showgrounds.

    Can Larne close the gap on leaders Cliftonville again?

  7. Team news

    Newry City v Larne

    Newry City manager Darren Mullen makes one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Ballymena United on Tuesday night, with Philip Donnelly coming in for John McGovern, who doesn’t make the matchday squad.

    There are two changes meanwhile for Larne, meanwhile, after they beat Portadown 2-0 in midweek.

    Albert Watson and new signing Andrew Ryan come into the starting line up, with Shea Gordon dropping to the bench and Cian Bolger missing out through injury.

    Newry City: Maguire, N Healy, McGivern, Hughes, Lockhart, Teelan, Martin, Moan, Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery.

    Subs: Brady, Carville, B Healy, Kwelele, McCaul, Rocks, Adeyemo.

    Larne: Ferguson, Want, Watson, Sule, Bonis, Donnelly, Thomson, Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove, Ryan.

    Subs: Pardington, O’Neill, Gordon, Hutchison, Maguire, Brown, Kelly.

    Newry City v Larne
  8. Linfield move ahead of Larne on goal difference

    Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)

    It was a stroll at Shamrock Park for Linfield yesterday as their 6-1 win over Portadown edged them ahead of Larne on goal difference in the Irish Premiership table.

  9. Here's how the Reds moved clear of Larne

    Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)

    There are now four points between Larne and leaders Cliftonville after the Reds' easy win over Ballymena United yesterday.

    Here's how they did it.

  10. The Sunday game

    Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)

    It's day two of three for the Irish Premiership with Larne travelling to Newry City hoping to move back to within a point of leaders Cliftonville.

    The Reds stretched their lead yesterday, of course, beating Ballymena United 4-0 at Solitude to move clear.

    The Invermen have played two games less than Cliftonville and Linfield, who sneaked above them on goal differecne with a a 6-1 scalping of Portadown.

    Tenth-placed Newry, meanwhile, are on a poor run of form and will be determined to open up more of a gap between themselves and Dungannon Swifts in 11th.

    We have you covered with live text commentary and in-play goal clips, with highlights and reaction to follow.

    Enjoy!

