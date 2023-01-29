Latest: Newry City 0-0 Larne - live text commentary

That was a really good shot from Joe Thomson and and an
equally impressive save by Steven Maguire.
Leroy Millar was dribbling with
the ball but stopped it dead and teed it up for Thomson to put his foot
through it, and Maguire had to be at his
best to tip it over the bar and behind for a corner.
From the resultant corner,
Micheal Gynn’s corner almost drops into the net but for Maguire to again be
alert to keep it from creeping in.
Post update
Newry City 0-0 Larne
It's a second shot on target for Larne but again it's a weak one straight at Newry keeper Steven Maguire, this time from Leroy Millar.
The Invermen very much in the
ascendancy, but with no cutting edge as of yet.
Early chance for debutant Ryan
Newry City 0-0 Larne
Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove
plays a nice ball on the half volley into debutant Andy Ryan, but the striker's shot
was a scuffed one that Steven Maguire was easily able to get behind.
First shot on target. though, as Larne continue to dominate possession.
Post update
Newry City 0-0 Larne
Fuad Sule is back up and at it for Larne.
Takes a lot to keep him down, to be fair.
Post update
Newry City 0-0 Larne
No team has been able to carve out a clear opportunity in
the opening minutes at the Newry Showgrounds, but it is all one-way traffic so
far with Newry struggling to get out of their own half.
Meanwhile, some worry here for Larne as Fuad Sule falls to
the ground in need of medical attention.
KICK-OFF
Newry City 0-0 Larne
They're up and running at the Newry Showgrounds.
Can Larne close the gap on leaders Cliftonville again?
Team news
Newry City v Larne
Newry City manager Darren Mullen makes one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Ballymena United on Tuesday night, with Philip Donnelly coming
in for John McGovern, who doesn’t make the matchday squad.
There are two changes meanwhile for Larne, meanwhile, after they beat Portadown 2-0 in midweek.
Albert Watson and new signing Andrew Ryan
come into the starting line up, with Shea Gordon dropping to the bench and Cian
Bolger missing out through injury.
Linfield move ahead of Larne on goal difference
Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)
It was a stroll at Shamrock Park for Linfield yesterday as their 6-1 win over Portadown edged them ahead of Larne on goal difference in the Irish Premiership table.
Here's how the Reds moved clear of Larne
Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)
There are now four points between Larne and leaders Cliftonville after the Reds' easy win over Ballymena United yesterday.
Here's how they did it.
The Sunday game
Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)
It's day two of three for the Irish Premiership with Larne travelling to Newry City hoping to move back to within a point of leaders Cliftonville.
The Reds stretched their lead yesterday, of course, beating Ballymena United 4-0 at Solitude to move clear.
The Invermen have played two games less than Cliftonville and Linfield, who sneaked above them on goal differecne with a a 6-1 scalping of Portadown.
Tenth-placed Newry, meanwhile, are on a poor run of form and will be determined to open up more of a gap between themselves and Dungannon Swifts in 11th.
We have you covered with live text commentary and in-play goal clips, with highlights and reaction to follow.
Enjoy!