Latest: Newry City 0-0 Larne - live text commentary

That was a really good shot from Joe Thomson and and an equally impressive save by Steven Maguire.

Leroy Millar was dribbling with the ball but stopped it dead and teed it up for Thomson to put his foot through it, and Maguire had to be at his best to tip it over the bar and behind for a corner.

From the resultant corner, Micheal Gynn’s corner almost drops into the net but for Maguire to again be alert to keep it from creeping in.