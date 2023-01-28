Live

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v St Johnstone

preview
  1. Nisbet on Hibs bench; Miovski starts for Dons

    Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)

    With Ryan Porteous sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri ruled out through injury, Hibs manager Lee Johnson pairs the experienced Paul Hanlon and on-loan Manchester United 19-year-old Will Fish in central defence.

    After Kevin Nisbet's collapsed transfer move to Millwall, the Scotland striker only makes the bench, with Harry McKirdy handed his first home start.

    Joe Newell is back in midfield after suspension, with Marijan Cabraja dropping to the bench after last weekend's derby defeat by Hearts.

    Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
    Image caption: Bojan Miovski is back in Aberdeen's starting line-up

    Under-pressure Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin makes three changes, bringing back the experience of on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie and wing-back Jonny Hayes along with top scorer Bojan Miovski.

    On-loan duo Hayden Coulson and Patrik Myslovic drop to the bench along with fellow midfielder Ryan Duncan, the 19-year-old perhaps unlucky considering he was the one bright spark in that famous Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel.

  2. Cantwell starts; Clark in for Saints

    Rangers v St Johnstone (15:00)

    Rangers make two changes from the side which beat St Johnstone in the cup only last week.

    Todd Cantwell comes straight in for a debut in place of Fashion Sakala, while Glen Kamara replaces John Lundstram in centre midfield.

    Ianis Hagi makes his comeback after a year out with an ACL injury - the Romanian forward is on the bench.

    Todd Cantwell (centre) makes his debut for Rangers
    Image caption: Todd Cantwell (centre) makes his debut for Rangers

    It's just one change for St Johnstone after doing a decent job against Rangers last time.

    Nicky Clark comes in for Stevie May, having scored in the win against his old club earlier this season.

  3. LINE-UPS at Global Energy Stadium

    Ross County v Kilmarnock (15:00)

    Ross County: Laidlaw, Watson, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Randall, Kenneh, Callachan, Harmon, Dhanda, White, Brophy.

    Substitutes: Munro, Cancola, Sims, Loturi, Hiwula, Tillson, Samuel, Smith, Stones.

    Kilmarnock: Hemming, Mayo, Taylor, Wright, Waters, McKenzie, Power, Polworth, Jones, Robinson, Vassell.

    Substitutes: Walker, Sanders, Alebiosu, Alston, Lyons, McInroy, Donnelly, Doidge, Lafferty.

  4. LINE-UPS at Ibrox

    Rangers v St Johnstone (15:00)

    Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Tillman, Cantwell, Kent, Morelos.

    Substitutes: McLaughlin, Lundstram, Hagi, Colak, Sands, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine.

    St Johnstone: Matthews, Brown, Considine, Gordon, Montgomery, Phillips, MacPherson, Hallberg, Wright, McLennan, Clark.

    Substitutes: Parish, Mitchell, Wotherspoon, O'Halloran, Carey, Bair, Crawford, Murphy, May.

  5. LINE-UPS at SMISA Stadium

    St Mirren v Motherwell (15:00)

    St Mirren: Carson, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Strain, Kiltie, Erhahon, O'Hara, Tanser, Greive, Main

    Substitutes: Urminsky, Gallagher, R Taylor, Kenny, Flynn, F Taylor, Offord, Jamieson, Ayunga.

    Motherwell: Kelly, Johnston, Blaney, Lamie, McGinn, Goss, Slattery, Spittal, McKinstry, Shields, van Veen

    Substitutes: Oxborough, O'Donnell, Crankshaw, Solholm, Cornelius, Tierney, Dunachie, Ross.

  6. LINE-UPS at Easter Road Stadium

    Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)

    Hibernian: Marshall, Cadden, Hanlon, Fish, Stevenson, Newell, Campbell, Jeggo, McGeady, McKirdy, Youan.

    Substitutes: M Johnson, Miller, Cabraja, Jair, Nisbet, Henderson, O MacIntyre, O'Connor, Laidlaw.

    Aberdeen: Lewis, McCrorie, Scales, Stewart, Hayes, Clarkson, Shinnie, Ramadani, Kennedy, Miovski, Duk.

    Substitutes: Ritchie, Barron, Myslovic, Watkins, Duncan, Polvara, Coulson, Roberts, Marshall.

  7. Afternoon all

    It's back to Scottish Premiership business this weekend, with a few stand-out matches to look out for this afternoon.

    The bottom two meet in Dingwall and Rangers can cut Celtic's lead to six points if they see off St Johnstone.

    There's also a big one at Easter Road, where Hibs and Aberdeen go head-to-head against a backdrop of substantial discontent among supporters.

    Let's crack on with the team news and build up...

    Some sunshine on Leith before a high stakes battle at Easter Road
    Image caption: Some sunshine on Leith before a high stakes battle at Easter Road
