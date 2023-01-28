Scottish Premiership: Rangers v St Johnstone

With Ryan Porteous sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri ruled out through injury, Hibs manager Lee Johnson pairs the experienced Paul Hanlon and on-loan Manchester United 19-year-old Will Fish in central defence.

After Kevin Nisbet's collapsed transfer move to Millwall, the Scotland striker only makes the bench, with Harry McKirdy handed his first home start.

Joe Newell is back in midfield after suspension, with Marijan Cabraja dropping to the bench after last weekend's derby defeat by Hearts.

SNS Copyright: SNS Bojan Miovski is back in Aberdeen's starting line-up Image caption: Bojan Miovski is back in Aberdeen's starting line-up

Under-pressure Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin makes three changes, bringing back the experience of on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie and wing-back Jonny Hayes along with top scorer Bojan Miovski.

On-loan duo Hayden Coulson and Patrik Myslovic drop to the bench along with fellow midfielder Ryan Duncan, the 19-year-old perhaps unlucky considering he was the one bright spark in that famous Scottish Cup defeat by Darvel.