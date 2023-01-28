Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen - listen to live commentary

There is certainly a tense atmosphere pitch side at Easter Road. Various personnel behind the scenes at both clubs saying “what will be will be.”
Aberdeen have sold 1,700 tickets and there are huge gaps in the home stands. A draw may be good enough to drag the stories in to another day.
KICK-OFF
And away we go.
'Something’s got to give'
St Mirren v Motherwell (15:00)
Kenny Crawford
BBC Sport Scotland in Paisley
Both these teams negotiated their way through into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup last weekend, but the league has been more problematic.
St Mirren are five games without a win in the Premiership, Motherwell are eight matches without tasting victory.
The Paisley club have fared better at home this season, while the North Lanarkshire outfit have enjoyed more success away this campaign, so something’s got to give.
'Finely poised' between bottom two
Ross County v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "It's an important game. When you play teams in and around you those three points become even more pivotal. It's finely poised. It's two teams who have struggled for consistency. We have struggled for games on the road. Our home form would get us towards the top six, our away form would get us into relegation fight.
"I feel as if we are getting better but we need to get better again if we are going to survive and get towards the middle of the table."
Can loan arrivals spur County on?
Ross County v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Eilidh Davies
BBC Sportsound reporter in Dingwall
Malky MacKay says he hopes the introduction of some fresh blood will ensure Ross County claim just their third home victory of the season. Eamonn Brophy, who joins until the end of the season on loan from St Mirren, and Nonah Kenneh, the central midfielder on loan from Hibs, both start, while striker Josh Stones, who arrived this week from Wigan, is on the bench.
A game Goodwin can't afford to lose?
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
There's a lot riding on this game, particularly for Jim Goodwin it would seem.
Dave Cormack's ominous call for "an immediate response" has led to a few El Sackico headlines.
I've also seen the lay-off play-off, axe of the day and boot-out shootout...
What are the odds on a nervous 0-0?
Johnson and Goodwin under pressure
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
Two under-performing sides meet at Easter Road, with both managers feeling the heat.
Dons boss Jim Goodwin received a written warning from his chairman following Monday's embarassing Scottish Cup defeat to wee Darvel. There is also the matter of five away defeats on the bounce in the league.
Hibs are two points below the visitors and have been gubbed 3-0 twice by Edinburgh rivals Hearts this month in a run of just three wins from their last 14 outings in all competitions.
We've not heard a cheep from those in charge at the Leith club, which may be just as foreboding as Goodwin's public ticking off.
County enjoy home comfort against Killie
Ross County v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Bottom-of-the-table Ross County haven't won a game since early November, but they do have a good home record against Kilmarnock, losing just once in the last nine meetings in Dingwall and winning six of those.
Back in August, Owura Edwards hit the only goal late in the game.
Kilmarnock are still without an away win in the league this season, losing nine and drawing twice.
Rangers on a roll since Beale arrival
Rangers v St Johnstone (15:00)
Rangers remain unbeaten since Michael Beale took over, winning eight from nine in all competitions.
Today's opponents will be familiar since they went head-to-head with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Cup last weekend, prevailing 1-0 thanks to a strike from Borna Barisic.
Saints won the last league meeting in November, again in Perth, but have lost their last four visits to Ibrox with the aggregate score at 10-0.
Callum Davidson's side will not be fancied to end a six-game losing slump today.
Buddies out to avenge one Paisley blemish
St Mirren v Motherwell (15:00)
St Mirren are unbeaten in 10 home league matches (W6 D4) since losing on their
opening game of the season against Motherwell.
Kevin van Veen scored the only goal from the penalty spot that afternoon.
Motherwell, without a Premiership win since late October, are unbeaten in the last seven games between these two (D4 L3).
Goodwin explains pair's absence
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
Jim Goodwin insists that defender Jayden Richardson and midfielder Vicente Besuijen are still in his plans despite the pair being absent from the Aberdeen bench today.
The manager tells BBC Scotland that it is simply a result of the competition for places in his squad.
Goodwin 'up for fight' after 'tough week'
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits "it's been a tough week" but insists he can turn things around after the dismal defeat by Darvel in the Scottish Cup.
"Obviously the result on Monday was a huge embarrassment for the club, for me and my staff and players," he tells BBC Scotland. "There's no escaping the fact we have been on a poor run of form.
"We are under no illusions there's got to be a reaction today."
Asked what he told his board to avoid the sack, Goodwin adds: "I was very open and honest with them and tried to convince them I was up for the fight.
"The easy thing for the board to do was to pull the trigger, but they have shown great faith in me. I don't know what conversation the board had with the players, but I know I have the backing of the players and, if we win today, we are back up to fourth."
'Not much between the teams'
Ross County v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was a really tight game at the start of the season and the game down there was tight as well. I thought we were excellent at Rugby Park but we came away with a loss. I don't think there is much between the teams. It's going to be a tough day for us but we are really looking forward to it.
"We've got some fresh blood in for the second half of the season in so when the players became available it gave us some options. Eamonn [Brophy] is a proven Premiership player.
"I know the responsibility falls on my shoulders. I am trying to do my best to make sure we climb the table. We need to pick up our points."
Beale wants Cantwell to 'break some rules'
Rangers v St Johnstone (15:00)
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking about putting Todd Cantwell straight in for a debut.
"He's a really talented young player and comes into a midfield of Kamara, Tillman and Ryan Kent," he said on Sportsound. "Players of a similar level in the way they see the game.
"He's had two or three sessions with us and he's looked sharp. He's come here to be an important player for the future and I wanted to put him straight in.
"I want him to break some rules and turn up in areas the opposition aren't expecting. He's not played in two-and-a-half months so I'm not expecting a 90-minute performance.
"Having Ianis Haig back on the bench as well after a year out - it shows we're moving in the right direction."
Johnson relishing chance against Dons
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson insists his side played well in "a lot of the game" despite last weekend's loss to Hearts and is relishing "the chance to leapfrog Aberdeen".
"It's intense," he says of Scottish football. "It's good, I like it, I like the intensity of it. Any win catapults you because obviously the league's so tight.
"There's a lot of columns to fill, a lot of radio airtime to fill and we have to be the ones to cope with it."
'Johnson remarks extremely unhelpful'
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
Former Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart describes those comments from Lee Johnson on Kevin Nisbet's fitness as "extremely unhelpful for all parties".
"He has opened debate on the issue, perhaps unintentionally," adds Sportsound colleague Tom English.
Nisbet on bench after 'knee nudge'
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson suggests the collapse of Kevin Nisbet's transfer to Millwall is "bittersweet".
"Sometimes it happens in football - the player doesn't get the vibe for a club or it can't be worked out for whatever reason," he tells BBC Scotland.
"The reason he is on the bench is because he hasn't trained all week as he had a bit of a knee nudge last week, a dead leg."
Asked if it was an injury problem that caused the problem with the move to London, given Nisbet has only recently returned from nine month out with an ACL injury, Johnson replies: "There's obviously going to be a deficiency in muscle strength based on a return to play, but he's fit, he's mobile, he's strong and he's scoring goals."
'Rangers growing in confidence under Beale'
Rangers v St Johnstone (15:00)
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Ibrox
St Johnstone were the last team to beat Rangers in the league. But any hope they might take from that experience may have dimmed
after defeat against the Ibrox side in the Scottish Cup seven days ago at McDiarmid Park.
Michael Beale wasn’t in charge when Rangers left McDiarmid
Park with zero points in November, which was coincidently their last defeat… During his reign he’s led the side to run of nine games unbeaten eight wins. With that comes momentum and a growing confidence.
St Johnstone’s last visit to Govan wasn’t a good one, as
they lost 4-0. They looked to have turned the corner after a run of four wins and two draws starting in late October. However, they’ve lost their last six matches and those stats would tell you that they face an uphill task today
at Ibrox.
'Goodwin very lucky to stay on'
Hibernian v Aberdeen (15:00)
Willie Miller
Former Aberdeen captain on BBC Sportsound
I'm surprised Jim Goodwin is still in a job, as are a lot of Aberdeen fans.
Cup upsets can happen on a bad pitch or with terrible weather, but there are no such excuses.
It's probably the biggest shock of the Scottish Cup and away form has been absolutely dreadful.
I think Jim is very lucky to get the nod from the board and he needs to turn it round very quickly.
It's either got to be a win today or at the very least a solid performance. The manager needs a reaction.
Two changes for Buddies; Danzaki must wait for 'Well
St Mirren v Motherwell (15:00)
Stephen Robinson swaps two from the penalty shoot-out win over Dundee in the Scottish Cup last weekend.
Keanu Baccus misses out, suspended after picking up seven yellow cards in the season so far. Ethan Erhahon comes back into midfield alongside Greg Kiltie.
Declan Gallagher is only fit enough for the bench, alongside Jonah Ayunga. Alex Gogic is expected to move into the back three, dropping back from midfield.
Motherwell's top scorer Kevin van Veen returns to the starting XI after an injury to last weekend's goalscorer Mikael Mandron. Ollie Crankshaw drops to the bench, replaced by Connor Shields.
New signing Riku Danzaki still awaiting clearance so misses out, with Lennon Miller out after picking up an injury in the reserve match.
Nathan McGinley, Jake Carroll, Bevis Mugabi and Joe Efford remain out with Paul McGinn starting at left-back.
