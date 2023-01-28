Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen - listen to live commentary

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits "it's been a tough week" but insists he can turn things around after the dismal defeat by Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

"Obviously the result on Monday was a huge embarrassment for the club, for me and my staff and players," he tells BBC Scotland. "There's no escaping the fact we have been on a poor run of form.

"We are under no illusions there's got to be a reaction today."

Asked what he told his board to avoid the sack, Goodwin adds: "I was very open and honest with them and tried to convince them I was up for the fight.

"The easy thing for the board to do was to pull the trigger, but they have shown great faith in me. I don't know what conversation the board had with the players, but I know I have the backing of the players and, if we win today, we are back up to fourth."