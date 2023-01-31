Scottish transfer deadline day updates

Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their transfers away from St Mirren confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.

The 21-year-old Erhahon is on his way to Lincoln City, while his fellow midfielder, 17-year-old Reid, is set for Crystal Palace.

Manager Robinson, who has also been linked with a move for Dundee United striker Tony Watt, said: "I am waiting for funds to be released.

"It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys this morning before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit.

"It is going to be last-minute dealings if any. It's not the way I like to do business, but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand."