Scottish transfer deadline day updates

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. Raskin in Scotland to join Rangers

    The big news at Ibrox appears to be the imminent signing of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.

    It seems like years since the 21-year-old midfielder was first linked with Rangers.

    Now reports in various newspapers suggest a £1.75m fee has been agreed, with Sky Sports cameras spotting him at the Glasgow club's training ground this morning.

    Nicolas Raskin (right) celebrates scoring for Belgium Under-21s
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Nicolas Raskin (right) was last seen in Scotland in 2021, when he scored for Belgium Under-21s
  2. 'Good business' for St Mirren - Robinson

    St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has been explaining the decision to sell young midfielders Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid.

    "I am delighted for both boys," he said. "Ethan is going to be a huge loss - he has arguably been one of my best players all season. But opportunities arise, Ethan was out of contract at the end of the season and it was good business on behalf of the club.

    "Dylan is a young boy we spent a long time working with to get him to the stage here he was ready for the first team. Clubs in the Premier League are looking for potential and that's what Dylan has, he has lots of potential."

    Of course, while willing to talk about Erhahon's switch to Lincoln and Reid's to Crystal Palace, Robinson would not comment on St Mirren being linked with Dundee United striker Tony Watt.

  3. Buddies boss has to wait for exits

    Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their transfers away from St Mirren confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.

    The 21-year-old Erhahon is on his way to Lincoln City, while his fellow midfielder, 17-year-old Reid, is set for Crystal Palace.

    Manager Robinson, who has also been linked with a move for Dundee United striker Tony Watt, said: "I am waiting for funds to be released.

    "It is a tough situation because we are waiting on medicals to go through on two boys this morning before the board will be able to release funds to go and try to recruit.

    "It is going to be last-minute dealings if any. It's not the way I like to do business, but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand."

    St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Stephen Robinson has pointed to the exit door before anyone else can enter
  4. 'Maybe some ins and outs' at Fir Park

    Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said this morning that: "We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs. It's always moving.

    "We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it's maybe not. We are looking to bring players in that will enhance us. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness."

    Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with a move to take striker Tony Watt back from Dundee United.

    "We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us," he said. "Some of the players we hadn't even heard of before. Everything just now is speculation."

    Tony Watt
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Tony Watt has also been linked in the newspapers with St Mirren and Oostende
  5. No incomings but some exits at Celtic

    Kheredine Idessane

    BBC Sport Scotland

    According to Sky Sports, Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the verge of moving from Celtic to Atlanta United in Major League Soccer for around £4.3m.

    Responding to that, and while not mentioning any names of clubs interested in the Greece striker, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has just revealed that exit talks are "ongoing" but there is "nothing finalised".

    There are also reports that out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, who is on loan from Rubin Kazan, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also be leaving the Scottish champions.

    Meanwhile, Postecoglou suggested there will be no more incomings before midnight and he is happy to have done his business early during the January window.

    Giorgos Giakoumakis
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Is Giorgos Giakoumakis getting his coat?
  6. Reid and Erhahon head for Buddies exit

    Kheredine Idessane

    BBC Sport Scotland

    St Mirren 17-year-old Dylan Reid is on the verge of a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

    The midfielder is having a medical with Patrick Viera’s club ahead of completing a deadline-day move.

    Another imminent departure from St Mirren is midfielder Ethan Erhahon, who has completed a medical at Lincoln City.

    Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Dylan Reid (right) became St Mirren's youngest-ever player when he replaced Ethan Erhahon last March
  7. Tranmere's McAlear joins Ayr

    The other done deal so far in Scotland involves Championship promotion hopefuls Ayr United, who have signed midfielder Reece McAlear on loan from Tranmere Rovers.

  8. Ajax goalkeeper Gorter joins Dons

    First to make a definitive move in the Scottish Premiership today were Aberdeen.

    Having dispensed with manager Jim Goodwin on Saturday then brought in Watford defender Mattie Pollock, they have added Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter to interim boss Barry Robson's loanee options.

    The 22-year-old, who has played three times for his parent club as well as regularly on loan to Go Ahead Eagles, had just agreed a new deal with the Dutch champions.

    Read more about him here.

    Jay Gorter (right)
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Jay Gorter (right) played against Rangers in the Champions League in November
  9. £3m Souttar boost for Tannadice?

    Kheredine Idessane

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Dundee United are in line for a windfall of around £3m from Stoke City’s sale of Harry Souttar.

    The Tannadice club are in line to benefit from a significant sell-on clause should the £15m transfer be ratified.

    That agreement isn’t purely based on a single percentage figure, but United are expecting that around a fifth of the fee agreed with Leicester will eventually come back to them.

  10. Souttar (the other one) in £15m switch

    Next up was news of another Anglo-"Scot" - Harry Souttar.

    The Aberdeen-born Australia international brother of Rangers and Scotland's John has agreed a £15m switch from Stoke City in the Championship to Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers' side struggle to avoid relegation from the top flight.

    Reward in part to the big 24-year-old centre-half's performances for his chosen country at last year's World Cup finals.

    More on that here.

    Stoke City's Harry Souttar
    Copyright: PA Media
  11. Scotland U21's Ashby in £3m move

    The first move of the morning with a Scottish connection came down south.

    Scotland Under-21 defender Harry Ashby was sold to Newcastle United by Premier League rivals West Ham United for £3m.

    The 21-year-old had rejected the offer of a new contract beyond the summer.

    You can read more about that here.

    Harry Ashby in action for West Ham
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. Good afternoon - it's deadline day!

    Transfer deadline day - the Scottish version that is - has been a little subdued in recent times, but this one is bubbling under nicely.

    It seems that just about every club in the top flight is likely to make a move, either in our out, before the window closes at midnight (as usual, and for some odd reason, an hour later than just about everywhere else).

    So let's get straight to it and see what's happened so far.

