Scottish transfer deadline day updates

The big news at Ibrox appears to be the imminent signing of Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege.
It seems like years since the 21-year-old midfielder was first linked with Rangers.
Now reports in various newspapers suggest a £1.75m fee has been agreed, with Sky Sports cameras spotting him at the Glasgow club's training ground this morning.
'Good business' for St Mirren - Robinson
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has been explaining the decision to sell young midfielders Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid.
"I am delighted for both boys," he said. "Ethan is going to
be a huge loss - he has arguably been one of my best players all season. But
opportunities arise, Ethan was out of contract at the end of the season and it
was good business on behalf of the club.
"Dylan is a young boy we spent a long time working with to get him to the
stage here he was ready for the first team. Clubs in the Premier League are
looking for potential and that's what Dylan has, he has lots of potential."
Of course, while willing to talk about Erhahon's switch to Lincoln and Reid's to Crystal Palace, Robinson would not comment on St Mirren being linked with Dundee United striker Tony Watt.
Buddies boss has to wait for exits
Stephen Robinson is waiting for Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid to have their
transfers away from St Mirren confirmed before he can move to fill the gaps.
The 21-year-old Erhahon is on his way to Lincoln City, while his fellow midfielder, 17-year-old Reid, is set for Crystal Palace.
Manager Robinson, who has also been linked with a move for Dundee United striker Tony Watt, said: "I am
waiting for funds to be released.
"It is a tough situation because we are waiting
on medicals to go through on two boys this morning before the board will be able
to release funds to go and try to recruit.
"It is going to be last-minute dealings if any. It's not the way I like to do
business, but in terms of where the club is financially, I understand."
'Maybe some ins and outs' at Fir Park
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said this morning that: "We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs. It's always moving.
"We thought we had something done late on Monday
night and then it turns out it's maybe not. We are looking to bring players in
that will enhance us. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of
freshness."
Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with a move to take striker Tony Watt back from Dundee United.
"We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few
names past me that were getting linked with us," he said. "Some of the players we hadn't
even heard of before. Everything just now is speculation."
No incomings but some exits at Celtic
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland
According to Sky Sports, Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the verge of moving from Celtic to Atlanta United in Major League Soccer for around £4.3m.
Responding to that, and while not mentioning any names of clubs interested in the Greece striker, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has just revealed that exit talks are "ongoing" but there is "nothing finalised".
There are also reports that out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, who is on loan from Rubin Kazan, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also be leaving the Scottish champions.
Meanwhile, Postecoglou suggested there will be no more incomings before midnight and he is happy to have done his business early during the January window.
Reid and Erhahon head for Buddies exit
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland
St Mirren 17-year-old Dylan Reid is on the verge of a move to the Premier League with
Crystal Palace.
The midfielder is having a medical with
Patrick Viera’s club ahead of completing a deadline-day move.
Another imminent departure from St Mirren is midfielder Ethan Erhahon, who has completed a medical at Lincoln City.
Tranmere's McAlear joins Ayr
The other done deal so far in Scotland involves Championship promotion hopefuls Ayr United, who have signed midfielder Reece McAlear on loan from Tranmere Rovers.
Dundee
United are in line for a windfall of around £3m from Stoke City’s sale of
Harry Souttar.
The Tannadice club are in line to benefit from a significant sell-on clause should the £15m transfer be ratified.
That
agreement isn’t purely based on a single percentage figure, but United are
expecting that around a fifth of the fee agreed with Leicester will eventually
come back to them.
Souttar (the other one) in £15m switch
Next up was news of another Anglo-"Scot" - Harry Souttar.
The Aberdeen-born Australia international brother of Rangers and Scotland's John has agreed a £15m switch from Stoke City in the Championship to Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers' side struggle to avoid relegation from the top flight.
Reward in part to the big 24-year-old centre-half's performances for his chosen country at last year's World Cup finals.
Transfer deadline day - the Scottish version that is - has been a little subdued in recent times, but this one is bubbling under nicely.
It seems that just about every club in the top flight is likely to make a move, either in our out, before the window closes at midnight (as usual, and for some odd reason, an hour later than just about everywhere else).
So let's get straight to it and see what's happened so far.
Ajax goalkeeper Gorter joins Dons
First to make a definitive move in the Scottish Premiership today were Aberdeen.
Having dispensed with manager Jim Goodwin on Saturday then brought in Watford defender Mattie Pollock, they have added Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter to interim boss Barry Robson's loanee options.
The 22-year-old, who has played three times for his parent club as well as regularly on loan to Go Ahead Eagles, had just agreed a new deal with the Dutch champions.
Read more about him here.
