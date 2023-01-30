Football transfers latest & FA Cup reaction

Kaoru Mitoma scored in stoppage time as Brighton knocked holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup with an impressive victory at the Amex.
With the game heading to a draw, Japan winger Mitoma produced a great piece of control before firing in from close range to stun the Reds.
Jurgen Klopp's side, who were beaten 3-0 at the Seagulls two weeks ago, took the lead midway through the first half when Harvey Elliott slotted into the bottom corner from Mohamed Salah's pass following a quick break.
However, Brighton equalised when Tariq Lamptey's shot from distance deflected heavily off Lewis Dunk to fly into the back of the net.
It looked like a replay at Anfield would be needed to decide the tie before Mitoma stepped up to snatch another big result for Brighton.
FA Cup reaction: Brighton stun Liverpool, Ryan Reynolds goes through all the FA Cup emotions as Wrexham draw with Sheffield United and Stoke dispatch Stevenage.
Transfer news: Moises Caicedo latest, Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle, more gossip...
EFL Cup build-up and news.
Much more.
'We've been worse'
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
There has been a lot of focus on Andy Robertson's interview due to his honest assessment of the team
He told ITV: "This season has been nowhere near good enough.
"At the start of the year, we wanted a fresh start but that hasn't happened - we've been worse. In the league, we haven't been good enough and now we're out of both cups."
Full story.
Brighton stun Liverpool with late Mitoma strike
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
Today's agenda
Here's what is coming up for you.
'Slump to new low'
The Times
The Liverpool criticism is compounded by The Times who say the club have reached a new low.
Newcastle confirm Gordon
The I
Anthony Gordon's move from Everton to Newcastle is a focus for The i.
Robertson apology
The Daily Express
The Express have also jumped on Robertson's interview for their splash, this one focusing on his apology to fans.
'That's not a Hollywood ending'
The Daily Mail
The Mail react as Wrexham almost pull off a cup upset against Sheffield United but the Championship club sent the match to a replay.
'We are getting worse'
Metro
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was brutally honest post-Brighton, saying the team are going backwards, which has made Metro's headline.
'Klopp rocked'
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph report on another Liverpool defeat by the hands of Brighton.
Good morning
It's Monday and we've got so much to unpack after another pulsating FA Cup weekend.
Brighton knocked out holders Liverpool with a dramatic stoppage time winner at the AMEX Stadium, while Wrexham came witin a whisker of an upset against Championship high flyers Sheffield United.
They'll have to settle for a replay, while Stoke put an end to Stevenage's heroics.
We'll have that and much more, with transfer news and EFL Cup build-up on the horizon too.
We'll bring you the morning agenda after the papers.