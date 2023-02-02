EFL Cup reaction and Premier League build-up

Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg: 5-0)
Manchester United eased through their EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle.
Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumpht the City Ground.
Martial marked his return from a four-match injury absence by driving home his sixth goal of the season, after a pass intended for Marcus Rashford deflected back to the French striker 17 minutes from time.
Within 180 seconds, United had another when Bruno Fernandes picked out Rashford with a brilliant curling cross-field pass, which the England man turned into the path of Fred, who nudged the ball into an empty net from barely a yard out with his knee.
Today's press conferences
Plenty of talk about Chelsea on today's back pages, and Blues boss Graham Potter will get his say later.
Their pre-match press conference ahead of their Friday evening meeting with Fulham is scheduled for 13:30 GMT today.
We will also hear from Fulham manager Marco Silva later, while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will also be speaking to the media.
Then, at 14:00, Sean Dyche will speak to journalists for the first time as Everton manager.
Today's agenda
This is what we've got coming up for you today...
'Fred 'n buried'
The Daily Star
Finally, the Star lead on Manchester United reaching the EFL Cup final.
Goals from Anthony Martial and Fred sealed a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, and a 5-0 aggregate win.
They play Newcastle at Wembley on February 26.
'Chelsea at risk of FFP breach'
The Times
More Chelsea news on the back page of the Times, which reports the club could breach Financial Fair Play rules if they do not qualify for the Champions League.
Along with Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea also signed Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto on permanent deals in January.
They have also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
'Not worth £107m'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also lead on Chelsea, with criticism of the British record signing of midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Former England midfielder Danny Murphy claims the 22-year-old is not worth the £107m fee the Blues paid Benfica.
Fernandez, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
'Deadline disaster'
The Daily Express
The Express leads on Paris Saint-Germain's anger after Hakim Ziyech's move from Chelsea fell through.
A deal was agreed before the French deadline for the 29-year-old, however PSG say Chelsea did not submit the paperwork on time.
BBC Sport understands the player contacted Chelsea owner Todd Boehly directly in an effort to resolve the matter, but his pleas were ultimately unsuccessful.
Morning!
Welcome to today's BBC Sport live football coverage, bringing you all the latest news from this Thursday.
We'll have reaction after Manchester United reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Newcastle, plus the build-up to the return of the Premier League this weekend.
First, a look at the morning papers...