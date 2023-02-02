EFL Cup reaction and Premier League build-up

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester United eased through their EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumpht the City Ground.

Martial marked his return from a four-match injury absence by driving home his sixth goal of the season, after a pass intended for Marcus Rashford deflected back to the French striker 17 minutes from time.

Within 180 seconds, United had another when Bruno Fernandes picked out Rashford with a brilliant curling cross-field pass, which the England man turned into the path of Fred, who nudged the ball into an empty net from barely a yard out with his knee.

