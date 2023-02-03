Updates from 16 Premier League news conferences

On opponents Bournemouth, De Zerbi said: "The game will be difficult.
"Liverpool are a stronger team but to win tomorrow, we need to play a perfect game.
"I'm focussed only on us. They have bought good players but we need to be ready."
Wolves team news
Wolves v Liverpool (15.00 GMT)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Pedro Neto is close to returning from an ankle injury, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has said.
He said: "Pedro is improving a lot, he's not ready for tomorrow but in the last week he has made a big improvement and it's a good thing for us. He's been out for four months and he's going to be ready to improve in the next few weeks."
Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Boubacar Traore (groin) remain out.
'I want our fans to support' Caicedo
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
On midfielder Moises Caicedo, who was the subject of two offers from Arsenal in the transfer window, De Zerbi said: "I am happy that Moises has stayed with us.
"I want to speak to our fans to support him. I love Moises. Everyone in the club loves him and I want the fans to follow me."
Watch: Man Utd's Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag earlier said new loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is ready to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, and that the players must focus on the match after all criminal charges against team-mate Mason Greenwood were dropped.
Brighton team news
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto De Zerbi confirmed attacking midfielder Adam Lallana "won't play" against Bournemouth on Saturday, whilst a decision on striker Evan Ferguson will be made tomorrow.
On their absences, De Zerbi said: "We will be ready to try and win. It will be more difficult, we will find it more difficult a way to score."
Moyes on Newcastle
Newcastle v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
West Ham United
On facing Newcastle, who have booked their place in the EFL Cup final this week, Moyes said: "It's a great achievement for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.
"Congratulations to them.
"Hope they've had plenty of Newcastle Brown Ale!"
On anticipating a bit of stick from Newcastle fans at St James' Park, he added: "If you manage Sunderland, then you expect that!"
Lopetegui: Wolves have survival chance after January signings
Wolves v Liverpool (Tomorrow, 15.00 GMT)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Julen Lopetegui believes Wolves have a chance of Premier League survival following their January transfer business.
Joao Gomes, Craig Dawson, Dan Bentley, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha arrived last month.
Wolves are currently in the bottom three on goal difference.
"When I arrived we had 23 finals and it's still the same. We have a lot of finals and we have to think step by step, match to match," Lopetegui said ahead of facing Liverpool tomorrow.
"The club has made good work, tried to help the team and balance the team. The most important thing is not the window, it's about trying to improve, believe in ourselves and to be ready to achieve our aims. The new signings are here to help but it's not only about them.
"It's about the rest of the players, they are working very hard to improve every day.
"We have to write the next piece of history on Saturday. We have to be ready to compete against a very good team and fantastic players and to be able to overcome this type of team."
'We have to pick up points'
Newcastle v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
West Ham United
On West Ham's recent results, Moyes said: "The win against Derby was a boost and the clean sheet was good.
"We got a great win against Everton, so we want to build on it.
"We have a good side but we've not shown it as much as we should have done.
"We're getting closer to the business end of the season. The last few games has given us something to talk about.
"It's great to see Jarod [Bowen] scoring. Winning is always the key. Yes, I would like performances to improve but at the moment we have to pick up points.
"Hopefully we're moving in the right direction."
'It's not just about Andre'
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (14.00 GMT)
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says "some" of their new signings will be ready to face Leeds on Sunday - but did not expand on which would play.
Forest have taken their number of signings this season to a remarkable 30 following the arrival of Keylor Navas on loan from PSG, and the free transfer of Andre Ayew.
"It's not just about Andre. it's how we wanted to come out the window," Cooper told his press conference today.
"A lot will be said about signings, but we can't worry about that and just deal with the day to day. We are not thinking of any one player, but about the collaborative, the squad and team.
"Anything we do well this season will be about the team. We had targets about what the squad wanted to look like, we had some diversions if you like, we've had to adapt and manage it.
"It doesn't matter if players just arrived or have been here since the start of the season, it's about prepping the squad for Leeds on Sunday. The squad is more important than any individuals."
'If I could play West Ham every week I’d be buzzing' - Wilson
Newcastle Utd v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson got into a bit of banter ahead of their clash on Saturday.
The Hammers are in 16th place, but come into the away match off the back of two wins, which included a goal and an assist for 32-year-old striker Antonio.
“Yeah, you know sometimes little brothers slap them down, isn’t it? Give you a little beat down," Wilson responded.
The England striker said he's looking forward to the match, "not just because of us, but because it’s West Ham. We’ve got a phenomenal record against them, I feel. I’m in need of a goal, so if I could play West Ham every week I’d be buzzing.”
Newcastle have lost once and drawn twice in their last six Premier League encounters with the Hammers.
Hammers team news
Newcastle v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
West Ham United
David Moyes has spoken to the media, ahead of West Ham's trip to St James' Park on Saturday.
On the fitness of his squad, Moyes said: "Danny Ings is doing quite well and has a chance for tomorrow.
"Gianluca [Scamacca], [Kurt] Zouma and [Maxwel] Cornet are not available.
"They're all getting better. I can't give you an exact date on any of them though."
'I have a lot of time for Jones'
Brentford v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brentford
On Saturday's opponents Southampton, Frank said: "They have new players, so it's difficult to know what they might do with them.
"Southampton are a good club and have been well run.
"I have a lot of time for Nathan Jones, I have come across him in the Championship and he will make them more consistent and tough to beat."
On Brentford's January transfer window, Frank said: "We wanted to get a player in to add to the offensive options.
"We are pleased with Kevin Schade. There's no truth in the stories that we tried a late loan for a forward
"He [Schade] is getting better and better, he scored a couple of goals in an in-house game but we have a good selection of forward players."
'Those with the most money can come out on top'
Brentford v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brentford
On the difference between Chelsea and Brentford's transfer window, Frank said: " We don’t want to go the way of draft systems but do we need to find a way to limit spending if we want a more competitive Premier League.
"The same in regards to Europe as well.
"Brentford have the second lowest budget, so hopefully that shows it’s not all about the money.
"But in the end, those with the most money can come out on top."
Brentford team news
Brentford v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brentford
Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed midfielder Shandon Baptiste is available for Saturday's home game against Southampton, after returning to full training.
Meanwhile, midfielder Frank Onyeka, is "close to returning," whilst centre-back Pontus Jansson "is almost back."
Duran in line for Villa debut
Aston Villa v Leicester City (Tomorrow, 15.00 GMT)
Unai Emery says he is excited to be working with Bertrand Traore after recalling the Aston Villa winger from his loan spell at Istanbul Basaksehir on January 31.
"I know him, I was following him when he was at Lyon and when he arrived here, he was an important player," Emery said at his press conference today.
“His commitment is very good, he pushed to come back here and help us.
“I am sure that he is going to help us, playing as a winger because we need a player like him. I am sure, and so convinced of his quality and how he can help us from now until the end of the season.”
Jhon Duran, who joined Villa earlier in the transfer window, could make his debut against Leicester City tomorrow.
Emery said: "He’s training very well, he will need time, of course and we have to support him, not give him pressure. He has the possibility to make his debut tomorrow.”
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'It's really important we get them back'
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Speaking about the effect of not having Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Dom Solanke and Marcus Tavernier in his side, O'Neil said: "They're big players and being able to put them back into a matchday squad will be as big as us putting the new faces back in.
"They're huge players if you think back to the good run we went on when I first took over. They all played a big part and it's really important we get them back.
"With the additions too, the group starts to look really strong."
'We're looking to get them all up to speed'
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
On whether any of the club's new signings are available to cover those injured, O'Neil said: "Of the new signings, none of them aside from Darren Randolph, have played in the Premier League, so there's an adaptation to league needed.
"We've been working on that since the moment they arrived and we're looking to get them all up to speed.
"The other side of it isn't football related. They're in a new area or even a new country for some. They're getting used to the surroundings.
"We need to help them feel settled. Of course, they can help us here and now, but they have good years ahead of them with room for improvement."
Bournemouth team news
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil described the number of players out with injuries as "unfortunate" and "tough," ahead of Saturday's game at Brighton.
On his squad's fitness, he said: "We've been really unfortunate with injuries, there's a lot, whether it be impact injuries or innocuous ones to really key players.
"We've had a tough spell injury-wise. I don't like talking too much about it the day before a game, but what I can tell you is that David Brooks won't be available, neither will Junior Stanislas or Ryan Fredericks.
"Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier have both had good weeks on the grass and I'll have a couple of late calls tomorrow.
"Let's see at 2pm tomorrow who we have available."
Live Reporting
Emma Smith, Katie Stafford and Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Erling Haaland: Striker eyes 95-year-old record - Can he 'walk on water'?
-
Erik Ten Hag: Manager focuses on football not Mason Greenwood
-
New contract for Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
- Premier League predictions from Chris Sutton
-
Check out some Fantasy Football tips
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Goodbye for now
That's all for today but you can scroll down to read updates from SIXTEEN Premier League press conferences including Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola.
Our team will be back for live updates on Chelsea v Fulham, which kicks off at 20;00 GMT, and meanwhile here's a few bits of interest:
'We need to play a perfect game'
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
On opponents Bournemouth, De Zerbi said: "The game will be difficult.
"Liverpool are a stronger team but to win tomorrow, we need to play a perfect game.
"I'm focussed only on us. They have bought good players but we need to be ready."
Wolves team news
Wolves v Liverpool (15.00 GMT)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Pedro Neto is close to returning from an ankle injury, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has said.
He said: "Pedro is improving a lot, he's not ready for tomorrow but in the last week he has made a big improvement and it's a good thing for us. He's been out for four months and he's going to be ready to improve in the next few weeks."
Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Boubacar Traore (groin) remain out.
'I want our fans to support' Caicedo
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
On midfielder Moises Caicedo, who was the subject of two offers from Arsenal in the transfer window, De Zerbi said: "I am happy that Moises has stayed with us.
"I want to speak to our fans to support him. I love Moises. Everyone in the club loves him and I want the fans to follow me."
Watch: Man Utd's Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag earlier said new loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is ready to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, and that the players must focus on the match after all criminal charges against team-mate Mason Greenwood were dropped.
Brighton team news
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto De Zerbi confirmed attacking midfielder Adam Lallana "won't play" against Bournemouth on Saturday, whilst a decision on striker Evan Ferguson will be made tomorrow.
On their absences, De Zerbi said: "We will be ready to try and win. It will be more difficult, we will find it more difficult a way to score."
Moyes on Newcastle
Newcastle v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
West Ham United
On facing Newcastle, who have booked their place in the EFL Cup final this week, Moyes said: "It's a great achievement for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.
"Congratulations to them.
"Hope they've had plenty of Newcastle Brown Ale!"
On anticipating a bit of stick from Newcastle fans at St James' Park, he added: "If you manage Sunderland, then you expect that!"
Lopetegui: Wolves have survival chance after January signings
Wolves v Liverpool (Tomorrow, 15.00 GMT)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Julen Lopetegui believes Wolves have a chance of Premier League survival following their January transfer business.
Joao Gomes, Craig Dawson, Dan Bentley, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha arrived last month.
Wolves are currently in the bottom three on goal difference.
"When I arrived we had 23 finals and it's still the same. We have a lot of finals and we have to think step by step, match to match," Lopetegui said ahead of facing Liverpool tomorrow.
"The club has made good work, tried to help the team and balance the team. The most important thing is not the window, it's about trying to improve, believe in ourselves and to be ready to achieve our aims. The new signings are here to help but it's not only about them.
"It's about the rest of the players, they are working very hard to improve every day.
"We have to write the next piece of history on Saturday. We have to be ready to compete against a very good team and fantastic players and to be able to overcome this type of team."
'We have to pick up points'
Newcastle v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
West Ham United
On West Ham's recent results, Moyes said: "The win against Derby was a boost and the clean sheet was good.
"We got a great win against Everton, so we want to build on it.
"We have a good side but we've not shown it as much as we should have done.
"We're getting closer to the business end of the season. The last few games has given us something to talk about.
"It's great to see Jarod [Bowen] scoring. Winning is always the key. Yes, I would like performances to improve but at the moment we have to pick up points.
"Hopefully we're moving in the right direction."
'It's not just about Andre'
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United (14.00 GMT)
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says "some" of their new signings will be ready to face Leeds on Sunday - but did not expand on which would play.
Forest have taken their number of signings this season to a remarkable 30 following the arrival of Keylor Navas on loan from PSG, and the free transfer of Andre Ayew.
"It's not just about Andre. it's how we wanted to come out the window," Cooper told his press conference today.
"A lot will be said about signings, but we can't worry about that and just deal with the day to day. We are not thinking of any one player, but about the collaborative, the squad and team.
"Anything we do well this season will be about the team. We had targets about what the squad wanted to look like, we had some diversions if you like, we've had to adapt and manage it.
"It doesn't matter if players just arrived or have been here since the start of the season, it's about prepping the squad for Leeds on Sunday. The squad is more important than any individuals."
'If I could play West Ham every week I’d be buzzing' - Wilson
Newcastle Utd v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson got into a bit of banter ahead of their clash on Saturday.
The Hammers are in 16th place, but come into the away match off the back of two wins, which included a goal and an assist for 32-year-old striker Antonio.
“Don’t forget I’m your bigger brother, bro,” he told Wilson, 30, on the latest episode of The Footballer's Football Podcast.
“Yeah, you know sometimes little brothers slap them down, isn’t it? Give you a little beat down," Wilson responded.
The England striker said he's looking forward to the match, "not just because of us, but because it’s West Ham. We’ve got a phenomenal record against them, I feel. I’m in need of a goal, so if I could play West Ham every week I’d be buzzing.”
Newcastle have lost once and drawn twice in their last six Premier League encounters with the Hammers.
Hammers team news
Newcastle v West Ham (Sat, 17:30 GMT)
West Ham United
David Moyes has spoken to the media, ahead of West Ham's trip to St James' Park on Saturday.
On the fitness of his squad, Moyes said: "Danny Ings is doing quite well and has a chance for tomorrow.
"Gianluca [Scamacca], [Kurt] Zouma and [Maxwel] Cornet are not available.
"They're all getting better. I can't give you an exact date on any of them though."
'I have a lot of time for Jones'
Brentford v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brentford
On Saturday's opponents Southampton, Frank said: "They have new players, so it's difficult to know what they might do with them.
"Southampton are a good club and have been well run.
"I have a lot of time for Nathan Jones, I have come across him in the Championship and he will make them more consistent and tough to beat."
Everything Southampton in one place – bookmark the page or if you’re using the app hit the bell icon for club notifications
Schade 'is getting better and better'
Brentford v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brentford
On Brentford's January transfer window, Frank said: "We wanted to get a player in to add to the offensive options.
"We are pleased with Kevin Schade. There's no truth in the stories that we tried a late loan for a forward
"He [Schade] is getting better and better, he scored a couple of goals in an in-house game but we have a good selection of forward players."
'Those with the most money can come out on top'
Brentford v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brentford
On the difference between Chelsea and Brentford's transfer window, Frank said: " We don’t want to go the way of draft systems but do we need to find a way to limit spending if we want a more competitive Premier League.
"The same in regards to Europe as well.
"Brentford have the second lowest budget, so hopefully that shows it’s not all about the money.
"But in the end, those with the most money can come out on top."
Brentford team news
Brentford v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brentford
Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed midfielder Shandon Baptiste is available for Saturday's home game against Southampton, after returning to full training.
Meanwhile, midfielder Frank Onyeka, is "close to returning," whilst centre-back Pontus Jansson "is almost back."
Duran in line for Villa debut
Aston Villa v Leicester City (Tomorrow, 15.00 GMT)
Unai Emery says he is excited to be working with Bertrand Traore after recalling the Aston Villa winger from his loan spell at Istanbul Basaksehir on January 31.
"I know him, I was following him when he was at Lyon and when he arrived here, he was an important player," Emery said at his press conference today.
“His commitment is very good, he pushed to come back here and help us.
“I am sure that he is going to help us, playing as a winger because we need a player like him. I am sure, and so convinced of his quality and how he can help us from now until the end of the season.”
Jhon Duran, who joined Villa earlier in the transfer window, could make his debut against Leicester City tomorrow.
Emery said: "He’s training very well, he will need time, of course and we have to support him, not give him pressure. He has the possibility to make his debut tomorrow.”
'It's really important we get them back'
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Speaking about the effect of not having Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Dom Solanke and Marcus Tavernier in his side, O'Neil said: "They're big players and being able to put them back into a matchday squad will be as big as us putting the new faces back in.
"They're huge players if you think back to the good run we went on when I first took over. They all played a big part and it's really important we get them back.
"With the additions too, the group starts to look really strong."
'We're looking to get them all up to speed'
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
On whether any of the club's new signings are available to cover those injured, O'Neil said: "Of the new signings, none of them aside from Darren Randolph, have played in the Premier League, so there's an adaptation to league needed.
"We've been working on that since the moment they arrived and we're looking to get them all up to speed.
"The other side of it isn't football related. They're in a new area or even a new country for some. They're getting used to the surroundings.
"We need to help them feel settled. Of course, they can help us here and now, but they have good years ahead of them with room for improvement."
Bournemouth team news
Brighton v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil described the number of players out with injuries as "unfortunate" and "tough," ahead of Saturday's game at Brighton.
On his squad's fitness, he said: "We've been really unfortunate with injuries, there's a lot, whether it be impact injuries or innocuous ones to really key players.
"We've had a tough spell injury-wise. I don't like talking too much about it the day before a game, but what I can tell you is that David Brooks won't be available, neither will Junior Stanislas or Ryan Fredericks.
"Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier have both had good weeks on the grass and I'll have a couple of late calls tomorrow.
"Let's see at 2pm tomorrow who we have available."