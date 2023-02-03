Updates from 16 Premier League news conferences

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says "some" of their new signings will be ready to face Leeds on Sunday - but did not expand on which would play.

Forest have taken their number of signings this season to a remarkable 30 following the arrival of Keylor Navas on loan from PSG, and the free transfer of Andre Ayew.

"It's not just about Andre. it's how we wanted to come out the window," Cooper told his press conference today.

"A lot will be said about signings, but we can't worry about that and just deal with the day to day. We are not thinking of any one player, but about the collaborative, the squad and team.

"Anything we do well this season will be about the team. We had targets about what the squad wanted to look like, we had some diversions if you like, we've had to adapt and manage it.

"It doesn't matter if players just arrived or have been here since the start of the season, it's about prepping the squad for Leeds on Sunday. The squad is more important than any individuals."