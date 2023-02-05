European football: Milan derby & Barcelona v Sevilla

And we're off. There was a moment of reflection before we got going for Josep Maria Espinas.
KICK-OFF
Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla
Post update
Inter 0-0 Milan
It has been checked and no penalty has been awarded.
Post update
Barcelona v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
Meanwhile, a bit of a delay at the Nou Camp, we're supposed to be under way by now but the players are only just shaking hands.
Could be some wait, sorry.
PENALTY APPEAL
Inter 0-0 Milan
Edin Dzeko is insistent that he was shoved in the area. Would be harsh if it was given.
Post update
Inter 0-0 Milan
All Inter so far, Milan are struggling to get out of their own half.
Barca hoping to extend unbeaten run
Barcelona v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
Barca are unbeaten at the Nou Camp this season, having picked up 23 points from the 27 available to them.
Their opponents Sevilla are just two points above the relegation zone.
The players are in the tunnel...
Post update
Inter 0-0 Milan
Lautaro Martinez's glancing header is just wide. Ciprian Tatarusanu was rooted to the spot.
Can Milan win without Leao?
Inter 0-0 Milan
Milan boss Stefano Pioli has dropped Rafael Leao to the bench for the second league game in a row.
It didn't have the desired effect last time out as Milan were beaten 5-2 by Sassuolo.
Will Milan be able to get the win tonight?
Why are Sevilla in 15th?
Barcelona v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
Last year there was talk of Sevilla winning the title - they ultimately finished fourth.
But this term they started terribly, losing three of their first four matches and tasting victory in one of their first eight.
After the World Cup break though they've returned to form.
They've won three of their five matches since the resumption and could go as high as 11th with a win tonight.
Post update
Inter 0-0 Milan
The second attempt is straight into the arms of Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Post update
Inter 0-0 Milan
Simon Kjaer heads the corner behind for another one.
Post update
Inter 0-0 Milan
Lautaro Martinez with a great strike and Ciprian Tatarusanu touches it over the bar for a corner.
Post update
Inter 0-0 Milan
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez shoots from distance and it goes wide.
KICK-OFF
Inter 0-0 Milan
The Milan derby is under way at the San Siro.
Post update
Inter v Milan (19:45 GMT)
At the San Siro both sets of ultras are showing off some majestic banners.
There's plenty of noise tonight as the players get ready to make their way out on to the pitch.
Real Madrid slip could open door for Barca
FT: Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid
Earlier today, Real Madrid were stunned 1-0 at Mallorca in La Liga with midfielder Marco Asensio missing a penalty against his former club.
Vedat Muriqi's header deflected in off Real Madrid defender Nacho to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.
The champions were given a 59th-minute penalty when home goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic brought down Vinicius Junior.
But Rajkovic kept out Asensio's spot-kick, diving to his left to save well.
The defeat left Real Madrid second in La Liga, five points behind Barca.
Post update
Barcelona v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
Barcelona have conceded just one goal all season at home in La Liga.
Against Espanyol in a 1-1 in December.
Team news
Barcelona v Sevilla (20:00 GMT)
Xavi goes with four midfielders once again.
Raphinha and Lewandowski are up top for Barca.
And it's four changes for Sevilla with Pape Gueye making his debut for the La Liga outfit and Ivan Rakitic facing his former side.
Team news
Inter v Milan (19:45 GMT)
Lautaro Martínez captains an Inter side who are looking to ensure Milan don't do the league double over them after a 3-2 win in September.
Milan are looking for their first Serie A win since January 4th. Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi starts up front alongside Olivier Giroud.
Welcome
No hanging about let's get straight to this.
We've got the small matter of the Milan derby with Inter hoping to cut the mamoth gap to leaders Napoli down to 13 points with a win.
While a point will be enough to see AC Milan jump into the top four.
And in La Liga leaders Barcelona can go eight points clear of Real Madrid with a win over strugglers Sevilla.
Shall we?