Premier League reaction & Kane breaks Spurs record

Harry Kane says it's a "dream come true" to become Tottenham's all-time record scorer as his 267th goal for the club gives them a 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City.
Landmark Kane goal sees Spurs past Man City
Tottenham 1-0 Man City
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City's title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well to find Kane inside the box.
Fans leaped from their seats to applaud the 29-year-old striker, whose first Spurs goal came on 15 December 2011, while a message flashed up on the scoreboard inside the ground which read 'Congratulations Harry Kane'.
The 15th-minute finish was also Kane's 200th on the Premier League stage - only Alan Shearer (260 goals) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Kane, Kane, Kane: The Spurs striker becomes their all-time top goalscorer.
What next for Man City? Another defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Nottingham Forest edge out Leeds - how the relegation battle is shaping up.
European and WSL round-ups.
'King Kane'
Monday's back pages
The I
The i runs with Kane's heroics and alao says that Shearer's record is the next in his sights.
'Dream come true'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian says Kane made Man City 'suffer' as he created history on Sunday.
'Mr Spurfect'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star says Kane is targeting Alan Shearer's Premier League record after overtaking Jimmy Greaves.
'City blow their big chance'
Monday's back pages
The Times
Although Kane's picture is splashed across the Times, the headline is all about Man City failing to close the gap on Arsenal.
'The Greatest'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail reacts to Kane scoring his 267th goal for Spurs, which is also his 200th in the Premier League.
'I want to be a Shearo'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror runs with Harry Kane targeting Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260 after overtaking Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's leading scorer.
We'll check in with the papers, dominated by Harry Kane, then give you today's agenda...
Plenty to talk about
What a weekend it was...
Sean Dyche got off to a winning start as Everton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal...
...Liverpool's poor season continued as they were embarrassed by struggling Wolves...
...second-placed Manchester City could not take advantage of Arsenal dropping points, as Pep Guardiola's side lost at Tottenham...
...as Harry Kane became Spurs' top goalscorer of all time.
We will round up all the best of the weekend's action. We've got plenty to talk about.