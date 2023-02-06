Premier League reaction & Kane breaks Spurs record

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City's title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well to find Kane inside the box.

Fans leaped from their seats to applaud the 29-year-old striker, whose first Spurs goal came on 15 December 2011, while a message flashed up on the scoreboard inside the ground which read 'Congratulations Harry Kane'.

The 15th-minute finish was also Kane's 200th on the Premier League stage - only Alan Shearer (260 goals) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more.

