Premier League reaction & Kane breaks Spurs record

Harry De Cosemo and Michael Emons

  1. Spurs' record 'a dream come true' - Kane

    Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City

    Harry Kane says it's a "dream come true" to become Tottenham's all-time record scorer as his 267th goal for the club gives them a 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City.

  2. Landmark Kane goal sees Spurs past Man City

    Tottenham 1-0 Man City

    Harry Kane
    Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City's title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well to find Kane inside the box.

    Fans leaped from their seats to applaud the 29-year-old striker, whose first Spurs goal came on 15 December 2011, while a message flashed up on the scoreboard inside the ground which read 'Congratulations Harry Kane'.

    The 15th-minute finish was also Kane's 200th on the Premier League stage - only Alan Shearer (260 goals) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more.

    Match report.

  3. Today's agenda

    Here's a rough outline of what we have for you today.

    • Kane, Kane, Kane: The Spurs striker becomes their all-time top goalscorer.
    • What next for Man City? Another defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
    • Nottingham Forest edge out Leeds - how the relegation battle is shaping up.
    • European and WSL round-ups.
  4. 'King Kane'

    Monday's back pages

    The I

    The i runs with Kane's heroics and alao says that Shearer's record is the next in his sights.

  5. 'Dream come true'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian says Kane made Man City 'suffer' as he created history on Sunday.

  6. 'Mr Spurfect'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star says Kane is targeting Alan Shearer's Premier League record after overtaking Jimmy Greaves.

  7. 'City blow their big chance'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Although Kane's picture is splashed across the Times, the headline is all about Man City failing to close the gap on Arsenal.

  8. 'The Greatest'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail reacts to Kane scoring his 267th goal for Spurs, which is also his 200th in the Premier League.

  9. 'I want to be a Shearo'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror runs with Harry Kane targeting Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260 after overtaking Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's leading scorer.

  10. Post update

    We'll check in with the papers, dominated by Harry Kane, then give you today's agenda...

  11. Plenty to talk about

    What a weekend it was...

    Sean Dyche got off to a winning start as Everton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal...

    James Tarkowski
    ...Liverpool's poor season continued as they were embarrassed by struggling Wolves...

    Wolves
    ...second-placed Manchester City could not take advantage of Arsenal dropping points, as Pep Guardiola's side lost at Tottenham...

    Tottenham
    ...as Harry Kane became Spurs' top goalscorer of all time.

    Harry Kane.
    We will round up all the best of the weekend's action. We've got plenty to talk about.

