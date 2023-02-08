Live

FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

preview
Harry De Cosemo and Michael Beardmore

All times stated are UK

  1. Sancho back for Red Devils

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    And, finally, the Mirror has a double-lead focusing on the two teams involved in tonight's Premier League game at Old Trafford.

    They also report Iraola will be taking over at Leeds while revealing that Jadon Sancho is set for his first Manchester United start in four months after recovering from "physical and mental issues".

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  2. Iraola in box seat for Leeds job

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star

    The Star also splashes on the strength of the Premier League case against Manchester City, while also suggesting Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is the new frontrunner to take over the reins at Leeds.

  3. Stars could snub City in summer

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    The Times also leads on the impact of the Premier League charges on Manchester City's summer recruitment plans but gives plenty of space to Sheffield United's thrilling late FA Cup win over non-league Wrexham too.

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
  4. City warned PL case "stronger" than Uefa's

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    In the Express, Manchester City are warned that the case brought against them by the Premier League is “stronger” than the one they fought against Uefa, when the club had a two-year ban from European competition successfully overturned on appeal.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Denial from Toure's ex-agent

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: The Guardian

    The Guardian runs with a story on former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure’s ex-agent denying receiving any secret payments from the club during the Ivorian’s time there.

  6. Transfer trouble for City

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Daily Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph focuses on the effect the Premier League sanctions on Manchester City could have on the club’s summer transfer targets such as England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

    Away from the finances issue, there’s an interesting interview with former Man City, Liverpool and Leeds striker Robbie Fowler on how he believes his reputation as a player has hindered his coaching ambitions.

  7. Good morning

    Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello and good morning - it's another chilly one but we'll do our best to warm you up as we take you through all of the latest news and views from the footballing landscape.

    Plenty on the agenda as always today, including Leeds United's search for a successor to Jesse Marsch which could well be concluding with an appointment today.

    There's also plenty of FA Cup reaction to get through, including a spicy end to the fourth-round replay between Sheffield United and non-league Wrexham.

    We'll also be looking forward to tonight's Premier League meeting between Manchester United and the aforementioned Leeds at Old Trafford - so strap yourself in for a busy ride.

    First up, we'll check out the papers then give you the day's agenda.

