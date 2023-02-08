FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and good morning - it's another chilly one but we'll do our best to warm you up as we take you through all of the latest news and views from the footballing landscape.

Plenty on the agenda as always today, including Leeds United's search for a successor to Jesse Marsch which could well be concluding with an appointment today.

There's also plenty of FA Cup reaction to get through, including a spicy end to the fourth-round replay between Sheffield United and non-league Wrexham.

We'll also be looking forward to tonight's Premier League meeting between Manchester United and the aforementioned Leeds at Old Trafford - so strap yourself in for a busy ride.

First up, we'll check out the papers then give you the day's agenda.