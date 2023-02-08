FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

And, finally, the Mirror has a double-lead focusing on the two teams involved in tonight's Premier League game at Old Trafford.
They also report Iraola will be taking over at Leeds while revealing that Jadon Sancho is set for his first Manchester United start in four months after recovering from "physical and mental issues".
Iraola in box seat for Leeds job
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star also splashes on the strength of the Premier League case against Manchester City, while also suggesting Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is the new frontrunner to take over the reins at Leeds.
Stars could snub City in summer
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
The Times also leads on the impact of the Premier League charges on Manchester City's summer recruitment plans but gives plenty of space to Sheffield United's thrilling late FA Cup win over non-league Wrexham too.
City warned PL case "stronger" than Uefa's
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
In the Express, Manchester City are warned that the
case brought against them by the Premier League is “stronger” than the one they
fought against Uefa, when the club had a two-year ban from European competition
successfully overturned on appeal.
Denial from Toure's ex-agent
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian runs with a story on former Manchester City
midfielder Yaya Toure’s ex-agent denying receiving any secret payments from the
club during the Ivorian’s time there.
The Telegraph focuses on the effect the Premier League
sanctions on Manchester City could have on the club’s summer transfer targets
such as England midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Away from the finances issue, there’s an interesting
interview with former Man City, Liverpool and Leeds striker Robbie Fowler on
how he believes his reputation as a player has hindered his coaching ambitions.
Good morning
Hello and good morning - it's another chilly one but we'll do our best to warm you up as we take you through all of the latest news and views from the footballing landscape.
Plenty on the agenda as always today, including Leeds United's search for a successor to Jesse Marsch which could well be concluding with an appointment today.
There's also plenty of FA Cup reaction to get through, including a spicy end to the fourth-round replay between Sheffield United and non-league Wrexham.
We'll also be looking forward to tonight's Premier League meeting between Manchester United and the aforementioned Leeds at Old Trafford - so strap yourself in for a busy ride.
First up, we'll check out the papers then give you the day's agenda.
