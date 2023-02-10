Premier League news conferences & transfer rumours

One thing to keep an eye on throughout the day is Leeds' search for a new manager.

Today's gossip column contains a story from the Times , which reports that the Whites are considering a move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as they seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

That comes after their approach for Andoni Iraola was blocked by his club Rayo Vallecano.

For more of today's transfer rumours check out the latest gossip.