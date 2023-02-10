Osimhen
Live

Premier League news conferences & transfer rumours

preview
4,192
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Craig Nelson and Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. Taylor gets World Club Cup reward

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Premier League referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of tomorrow's prestigious World Club Cup in Morocco.

    Real Madrid will face Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, who surprisingly beat Brazilian challengers Flamengo in Tuesday's semi-final.

    Taylor was chosen as one of the officials to remain in Qatar to the end of the World Cup but ended up not having a knockout game.

    Assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn will be part of Taylor's officiating team.

    Anthony Taylor
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Arne to Slot in at Leeds?

    So with with Arne Slot reportedly the new man in the frame for the Leeds job, what are your thoughts?

    Let's see those thumbs!

    Arne Slot
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Gossip: Leeds consider move for Slot

    One thing to keep an eye on throughout the day is Leeds' search for a new manager.

    Today's gossip column contains a story from the Times, which reports that the Whites are considering a move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as they seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

    That comes after their approach for Andoni Iraola was blocked by his club Rayo Vallecano.

    For more of today's transfer rumours check out the latest gossip.

    Arne Slot
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. New ESL would be 'open competition'

    One of the stories dominating the back pages is the proposed European Super League.

    Yes, it's back.

    However, the new-look ESL would be a competition with no permanent members and based on sporting performance, says A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

    A22 Sports Management is a company promoting a revamped European league.

    It is the same company that backed the a 12-club ESL proposal in 2021 that collapsed within days amid supporter protests.

    "The foundations of European football are in danger of collapsing," Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt.

    Thoughts on these new ESL proposals? Let's see those thumbs!

    Arsenal fans protesting against the ESL in 2021
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Ratcliffe enlists two Wall Street giants'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Finally, the Telegraph has further news on the battle to buy Manchester United, with Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe apparently employing Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase in his attempt to rival a Qatari bid for the Premier League club.

    Daily Telegraph's main sport page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'How has it come to this?'

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail features an exclusive on Manchester City's plans to put up netting across the away fans' section at the Etihad Stadium after a 15-year-old girl was "left scarred for life" by a missile thrown from the Liverpool end at a recent match.

    There is also an article on the race to buy Manchester United, which says a Qatar-based bidder is facing competition from four rivals ahead of next Friday's "soft deadline".

    And there is an interview with Andrea Pirlo on managing Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk during the aftermath of the earthquake. The former Italy midfielder says: "I'm so sorry. We want to help. We are trying..."

    The Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Big increase in BAME players for England youth teams'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian's back page features an encouraging report on the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic players selected for England women youth teams, which it says has increased from 7% to 17% between the 2017-18 season and the current campaign.

    The paper's main back page sheds more light on the "alternative reality" behind the latest proposals for a European Super League, saying the latest proposals had been "greeted with scorn".

    The Guardian's main sport page
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Fans will fight 'Zombie' Super League'

    The Daily Express

    There is more reaction in the Express to those plans for a new European Super League and Leeds' failed approach to Rayo Vallecano in their search to replace sacked manager Jesse Marsch.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Road to Ell'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star also focusses on Bruno Fernandes' pre-match comments, saying Manchester United are "primed to silence the hate mob" ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter at Leeds.

    There is also a line on Spanish club Rayo Vallecano's "block" on Leeds' approach for their manager Andoni Iraola.

    And the Star runs a headline "Euro 'Zombie' League", in reference to a statement made by the Football Supporters Association on plans for a new European Super League.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Bru don't scare us'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror leads with comments from Bruno Fernandes ahead of Manchester United's trip to face Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

    The Portugal midfielder says the United players have the character to handle the hostile crowd at Elland Road.

    Other stories include an update on Nigerian tech entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi's planned £90m buyout of Sheffield United and fans' angry reaction to further proposals for a European Super League.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    First, let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. What’s coming up

    As we said there’s a whole heap of Premier League news conferences throughout the day.

    Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are first out of the blocks. We expect to hear from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag before the morning is out too.

    The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League is at midday, before the post-lunch news conference rush.

    Don’t go anywhere!

    Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool training
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Good morning

    Welcome to another busy Friday live page as we build-up this weekend’s football action.

    We will hear from 16 Premier League managers throughout the day, including Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag.

    We will also bring you the latest from Leeds’ hunt for a new permanent manager, reaction to the new European Super League proposals, plus all the breaking news and latest transfer gossip.

    Let’s waste no more time!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top