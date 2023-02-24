Listen: Non-league commentaries - radio & score

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    Barnet v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Chesterfield v Oldham - BBC Radio Manchester

    Eastleigh v Bromley - BBC Radio Solent

    Maidstone United v Gateshead - BBC Radio Kent

    Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge (17:20 GMT) - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Torquay United v Southend United - BBC Essex

    Woking v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Surrey

    Wrexham v Dorking - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Surrey

    York City v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Boston United v Peterborough Sports - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Darlington v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    Southport v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    National League South

    Dartford v Oxford City - BBC Radio Kent

