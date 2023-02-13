Premier League reaction plus Southampton & Leeds manager latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Three first-half goals helped Manchester City see off Aston Villa in their first game since being accused of more than 100 rule breaches by the Premier League.

Those allegations have made it a testing week off the pitch for the defending champions but they responded in impressive style with some vibrant early attacking play, and were able to survive a slightly nervy finish.

It was not quite a vintage display by Pep Guardiola's side, who will go top of the table if they beat leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, but they were much more like their old selves.

Full report.