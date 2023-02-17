Live

Reaction to Barca-Man Utd draw, Lionesses win & Premier League news

Live Reporting

Craig Nelson and Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Could Uefa block any Qatari bid for Man Utd?

    BBC sports editor Dan Roan has flagged concerns raised by human rights group FairSquare about any bid to buy Manchester United from Qatar.

  2. 'Saudis join the race to buy United'

    The Daily Telegraph

    As mentioned by BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that multiple private groups in Saudi Arabia have also made formal enquiries about completing a full buyout of Manchester United and could battle it out with Qatar and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

  3. Qatari bid for Man Utd expected

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Manchester United fans and the rest of the footballing world are waiting to see who throws their hat into the ring to buy the club as Friday's 'soft' deadline for submitting proposals approaches.

    United's owners, the Glazer family,are considering selling the clubas they "explore strategic alternatives".

    There has only been one public declaration so far,from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe,one of Britain's richest men.

    After days of rumours, it is expected there will be a bid from Qatar. There is also expected to be at least two offers from the United States and there have been suggestions of interest from Saudi Arabia.

  4. 'United's new owners 'to be in by Easter'

    The Times

  5. 'Qatar confident of landing United'

    The Daily Mail

  6. Big day for Man Utd

    Before we delve into last night's football action, there is one big story dominating today's back pages - the 'soft deadline' for Manchester United takeover bids...

  7. Good morning

    There were smiles all round last night as Marcus Rashford scored a 14th goal in 16 appearances for Manchester United to help secure a draw at Barcelona, while England's women kicked off their defence of the Arnold Clark Cup with a 4-0 win against South Korea.

    Let's have some reaction and a look at the papers before wading into a busy day of Premier League news conferences.

    Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Nou Camp
    Lauren James celebrates scoring for England
