Reaction to Barca-Man Utd draw, Lionesses win & Premier League news

Manchester United fans and the rest of the footballing world are waiting to see who throws their hat into the ring to buy the club as Friday's 'soft' deadline for submitting proposals approaches.

United's owners, the Glazer family,are considering selling the clubas they "explore strategic alternatives".

There has only been one public declaration so far,from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe,one of Britain's richest men.

After days of rumours, it is expected there will be a bid from Qatar. There is also expected to be at least two offers from the United States and there have been suggestions of interest from Saudi Arabia.