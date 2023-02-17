Reaction to Barca-Man Utd draw, Lionesses win & Premier League news

As mentioned by BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that multiple private groups in Saudi Arabia have also made formal enquiries about completing a full buyout of Manchester United and could battle it out with Qatar and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Qatari bid for Man Utd expected
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United fans and the rest of the footballing world are waiting to see who throws their hat into the ring to buy the club as Friday's 'soft' deadline for submitting proposals approaches.
After days of rumours, it is expected there will be a bid from Qatar. There is also expected to be at least two offers from the United States and there have been suggestions of interest from Saudi Arabia.
Before we delve into last night's football action, there is one big story dominating today's back pages - the 'soft deadline' for Manchester United takeover bids...
Good morning
There were smiles all round last night as Marcus Rashford scored a 14th goal in 16 appearances for Manchester United to help secure a draw at Barcelona, while England's women kicked off their defence of the Arnold Clark Cup with a 4-0 win against South Korea.
Let's have some reaction and a look at the papers before wading into a busy day of Premier League news conferences.
- More on the story here
Could Uefa block any Qatari bid for Man Utd?
BBC sports editor Dan Roan has flagged concerns raised by human rights group FairSquare about any bid to buy Manchester United from Qatar.
'Saudis join the race to buy United'
Qatari bid for Man Utd expected
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
United's owners, the Glazer family,are considering selling the clubas they "explore strategic alternatives".
There has only been one public declaration so far,from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe,one of Britain's richest men.
'United's new owners 'to be in by Easter'
'Qatar confident of landing United'
Big day for Man Utd
Good morning
Let's have some reaction and a look at the papers before wading into a busy day of Premier League news conferences.