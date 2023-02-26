Watch: Hearts v Hibs in the SWPL

An unfortunate deflection in the Hearts defence gives Hibs the lead in the Edinburgh derby. McAlonie had the initial shot, it deflected off Georgia Hunter and came back to the Hibs midfielder. One-on-one, she buried the chance and Dean Gibson's side have the lead.
HALF-TIME Spartans 0-0 Dundee United
GOAL Motherwell 0-1 HAMILTON ACCIES
Hearts 0-0 Hibernian
A tetchy opening at Tynecastle. For those unfamiliar, Hearts have made themselves the fourth force in Scottish football this season, although Hibs are only three points behind their Edinburgh rivals.
When they last met at Easter Road, it finished 1-1. However, Hibs ended up taking home the Capital Cup as they won on penalties. Fear not though, the penalties have no impact on the league.
At Ainslie Park, Danni McGinley is trying to pull the strings for United but it's been fairly even between the sides in eighth and ninth in the SWPL.
And it's still 0-0 in the Lanarkshire Derby.
Hearts 0-0 Hibernian
We're underway at Tynecastle Park after a minute's silence in memory of Hibs chairman Ron Gordon, who died through the week.
You can read Tom English's article on the man himself here.
Elsewhere, we're 10 minutes in at Ainslie Park and it's still 0-0.
Live video coverage of the Edinburgh Derby - or the Capital Cup - is coming your way from 1.10pm, live on BBC Alba and at the top of this page.
We'll also bring you live text coverage of Spartans v Dundee United and Motherwell v Hamilton Accies.
Later on, there's a livestream of Aberdeen v Glasgow City at 4pm.
LINE-UPS from K-Park
Motherwell v Hamilton (13:10)
LINE-UPS from Tynecastle Park
Hearts v Hibernian (13:10)
LINE-UPS from Ainslie Park
Spartans v Dundee United (13:00)
Welcome to another SWPL Sunday, and there's another two derbies to bring you - this time from Edinburgh and Lanarkshire.
We've already had the Old Firm on Friday night and in case you missed it - Celtic recorded a clinical 3-0 win.
You can read the match report here.
There was another Glasgow derby through the week as Partick Thistle comfortably dispatched Glasgow Women 6-0 at Petershill.
So, what's coming up today?