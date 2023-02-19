La Liga: Leaders Barcelona host Cadiz

Barcelona have kept more clean sheets than any other side in the top five European leagues this season (16), as well as conceding fewer goals (7) and facing fewer shots on target (50) than any other team.
Live Reporting
Marissa Thomas
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Barcelona in great form
Barcelona v Cadiz (20:00 GMT)
Barcelona have kept more clean sheets than any other side in the top five European leagues this season (16), as well as conceding fewer goals (7) and facing fewer shots on target (50) than any other team.
Team news
Barcelona v Cadiz (20:00 GMT)
Here are the teams for this evening's match.
Good evening
Barcelona v Cadiz (20:00 GMT)
Welcome to our live text coverage of Barcelona v Cadiz.
Barca are looking to restore their eight point gap at the top of La Liga after Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Osasuna yesterday.
Can they continue their winning streak or will 17th placed Cadiz spring a surprise?