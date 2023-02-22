Champions League reaction after record Liverpool defeat

Live

  1. 'Humiliation'

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail focuses on the two main stories of the day - Manchester City's "huge blow" and "Red faces all round Anfield".

  2. 'Ripped to shreds'

    The Daily Express

    Reds suffer worst ever home defeat in Europe, writes the Express.

    There is also a piece on Manchester City's "twin blow" as both Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte are ruled out of their Champions League tie at RB Leipzig due to illness.

    And Leeds bring back former Watford boss Javi Gracia to England after appointing the Spaniard as their successor to the sacked Jesse Marsch.

  3. 'A total surrender'

    The Times

    Liverpool go 2-0 up inside 14 minutes at home to Real Madrid before conceding five goals, writes The Times.

  4. 'Round the Benz'

    The Daily Star

    The Star highlights Karim Benzema's late double for Real Madrid, which leaves Liverpool 5-2 behind on aggregate going into the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at the Bernabeu.

    It also features a piece on Kevin de Bruyne, who has been ruled out of Manchester City's Champions League tie at RB Leipzig tonight due to illness.

  5. 'Reeling'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror leads on Liverpool's "worst Euro night at Anfield" as Jurgen Klopp's side concede five goals in 46 minutes to the European champions.

  6. Desperate night for Liverpool

    It started so well...

    But ended in a record-breaking defeat..

    The Reds' Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid at Anfield.

    It is the first time they have conceded four or more at home in Europe, and it looks bleak from here.

    We'll be delving deep into what happened and where things go from here, plus looking at Napoli's win in the other match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

    The papers are dominated by the result and the shockwaves created, so we'll check in with them and then set the agenda.

