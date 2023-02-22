Champions League reaction after record Liverpool defeat

It started so well...

But ended in a record-breaking defeat..

The Reds' Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid at Anfield.

It is the first time they have conceded four or more at home in Europe, and it looks bleak from here.

We'll be delving deep into what happened and where things go from here, plus looking at Napoli's win in the other match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The papers are dominated by the result and the shockwaves created, so we'll check in with them and then set the agenda.