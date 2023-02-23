Live

Champions League and football white paper reaction

2,023
Plans for football regulator

Harry De Cosemo and Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Pep's pain'

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail also focuses on Manchester City's 1-1 draw at "lively" RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

  2. 'Regulator plan is confirmed but financial battles loom'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian highlights the "new direction" English football is taking with a recommendation for the introduction of an independent regulator as part of plans outlined by the Government in its white paper on football governance.

  3. 'Let your Gvard down'

    The Sun

    The Sun highlights the fact that Manchester City's draw at RB Leipzig ensured no Premier League teams managed to win in the first round of matches in the last 16 of the Champions League.

  4. 'Razor your game'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror looks ahead to the second leg of Manchester United's Europa League play-off at home to Barcelona, with the two sides level on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in the first match at the Nou Camp.

    Their story flags the rallying call from United manager Erik ten Hag, who said his players would need to produce the best performance of his reign so far to get through.

  5. 'City slackers'

    The Daily Star

    The Star says Pep Guardiola's Manchester City "stars blow lead once again" after RB Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol levelled the last-16 Champions League tie with 20 minutes of the first leg remaining following Riyad Mahrez's first-half opener.

  6. Good morning

    It's Thursday, and that means more Champions League reaction...

    Manchester City thought they were heading back to the Etihad Stadium with 1-0 first leg victory over RB Leipzig, but in-demand Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol rose to head home a late equaliser...

    In the other game, Inter Milan take a narrow advantage to Porto after a 1-0 win at the San Siro.

    We'll break all that down, plus bring you news of a new English football regulator...

    We'll first check in with the papers as always, then bring you today's agenda.

    Josko Gvardiol
    Romelu Lukaku
