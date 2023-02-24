Man Utd win, Premier League build-up & European draws

A huge night for Manchester United.

Their win over Barcelona has sent them through to the last 16 of the Europa League. Goals from Fred and Antony completed a comeback after Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot. The tie ended 4-3 on aggregate.

We'll look back at that game, bring you the draw for that and the Europa Conference League and of course, a mountain of Premier League pressers.

We'll also bring you some more tributes after the death of legendary former BBC commentator John Motson at the age of 77.

Busy day. We'll start with the papers and then bring you the itemised agenda.