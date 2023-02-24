Man Utd win, Premier League build-up & European draws

Recapping the John Motson tributes after his passing at 77 on Thursday.
Man Utd reaction: Victory in the Barcelona game, could it be a springboard for EFL Cup success?
Europa League and Conference League draws at 11:00 and 12:00 GMT.
Premier League news conferences and build-up.
Much more.
'Ant decks Barca'
The Daily Express
As well as a lead story on Manchester United "super-sub" Antony's winner against Barcelona, the Express also has a tribute to John Motson, describing the former BBC commentator as "years ahead of his time".
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Boys from Brazil stun Barcelona'
The Times
The Times focuses on Manchester United's two Brazilian scorers - Fred and Antony - in their 2-1 Europa League victory over Barcelona.
It also has a story on the Premier League's warning that a new regulator "must not threaten the success that has made English football the 'envy of the world'", and a piece on the £2.3bn proceeds of the sale of Chelsea, which it says are still frozen and have not yet been paid to charities and humanitarian causes in Ukraine.
The TimesCopyright: The Times
'Farewell to Motty, the king of the mic'
Metro
A touching tribute to former BBC commentator John Motson fills the majority of the Metro back page, apart from a short story on the proposed new independent football regulator, who, according to the piece, will have the "powers to intervene".
The Mail also leads on Antony's knockout blow for Manchester United against Barcelona, and has a story on "why we must wish Karius well" as the former Liverpool goalkeeper prepares to fill in for Newcastle's regular number one Nick Pope in the Carabao Cup final.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'Ant-Man U'
Daily Mirror
Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony keeps them in the "hunt for Quad", writes the Mirror, as the second-half substitute scores the winner against Barcelona to put Erik ten Hag's side into the Europa League last 16.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Good morning
A huge night for Manchester United.
Their win over Barcelona has sent them through to the last 16 of the Europa League. Goals from Fred and Antony completed a comeback after Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot. The tie ended 4-3 on aggregate.
We'll look back at that game, bring you the draw for that and the Europa Conference League and of course, a mountain of Premier League pressers.
We'll also bring you some more tributes after the death of legendary former BBC commentator John Motson at the age of 77.
Busy day. We'll start with the papers and then bring you the itemised agenda.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Recapping the John Motson tributes after his passing at 77 on Thursday.
-
Man Utd reaction: Victory in the Barcelona game, could it be a springboard for EFL Cup success?
-
Europa League and Conference League draws at 11:00 and 12:00 GMT.
-
Premier League news conferences and build-up.
-
Much more.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express The TimesCopyright: The Times MetroCopyright: Metro Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
The Friday agenda
Here's the order of play we have for you today...
'Ant decks Barca'
The Daily Express
As well as a lead story on Manchester United "super-sub" Antony's winner against Barcelona, the Express also has a tribute to John Motson, describing the former BBC commentator as "years ahead of his time".
'Boys from Brazil stun Barcelona'
The Times
The Times focuses on Manchester United's two Brazilian scorers - Fred and Antony - in their 2-1 Europa League victory over Barcelona.
It also has a story on the Premier League's warning that a new regulator "must not threaten the success that has made English football the 'envy of the world'", and a piece on the £2.3bn proceeds of the sale of Chelsea, which it says are still frozen and have not yet been paid to charities and humanitarian causes in Ukraine.
'Farewell to Motty, the king of the mic'
Metro
A touching tribute to former BBC commentator John Motson fills the majority of the Metro back page, apart from a short story on the proposed new independent football regulator, who, according to the piece, will have the "powers to intervene".
'Ant & decked'
The Daily Mail
The Mail also leads on Antony's knockout blow for Manchester United against Barcelona, and has a story on "why we must wish Karius well" as the former Liverpool goalkeeper prepares to fill in for Newcastle's regular number one Nick Pope in the Carabao Cup final.
'Ant-Man U'
Daily Mirror
Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony keeps them in the "hunt for Quad", writes the Mirror, as the second-half substitute scores the winner against Barcelona to put Erik ten Hag's side into the Europa League last 16.
Good morning
A huge night for Manchester United.
Their win over Barcelona has sent them through to the last 16 of the Europa League. Goals from Fred and Antony completed a comeback after Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot. The tie ended 4-3 on aggregate.
We'll look back at that game, bring you the draw for that and the Europa Conference League and of course, a mountain of Premier League pressers.
We'll also bring you some more tributes after the death of legendary former BBC commentator John Motson at the age of 77.
Busy day. We'll start with the papers and then bring you the itemised agenda.