Ross County v Dundee United
Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Dundee United - listen

BBC Radio Scotland Extra

Clive Lindsay

  1. GOAL Ross County 4-0 Dundee United

    Eamonn Brophy

    Eamonn Brophy at the double - and what a cracking finish!

    Ross County
  2. CLOSE!

    Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    Home midfielder Ylber Ramadani lashes a shot over the bar from the edge of the penalty box.

    Aberdeen look the more likely to score next.

  3. GOAL Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-1 STENHOUSEMUIR

    Matt Yates

  4. HITS THE WOODWORK

    St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren

    St Mirren are putting the pressure on St Johnstone now. Mark O'Hara clipped the cross in, striker Tony Watt rises at the back post and it hits the corner between post and crossbar.

    Can they make their numerical advantage count?

  5. Post update

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

    Motherwell fly forward on the counter as Dean Cornelius slips in James Furlong, but the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion left-back can't beat Sam Walker at his near post and the goalkeeper beats it clear.

  6. Finely poised

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

    Jane Lewis

    BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park

    This game is finely poised with the clock ticking. Killie lead, but Motherwell look a bit more solid defensively and have a bit more about themselves going forward.

    Kilmarnock are also threatening. But, at 1-0, it's tight.

  7. GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-3 Queen's Park

    Connor Shields

    The Championship leaders are back on track and easing to victory in Hamilton.

    QP
  8. GOAL Ross County 3-0 Dundee United

    Jordan White

    Looks all over now for United.

    Eamonn Brophy fizzes in a cross from the left and Jordan White stoops slightly to steer in a lovely header, using all the pace on the ball.

    Ross County
  9. Post update

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

    For a minute, it looks like Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius is going to run through on goal with a break of the ball, but defender Joe Wright shows excellent recovery pace to nick the ball.

  10. GOAL Dundee 1-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

    Cameron Harper

    Inverness
  11. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Ross County 2-0 Dundee United

    More chaos in the United penalty area and it looks like Jordan White has nodded in a third goal for County, but it's taken a deflection off team-mate Nohan Kenneh right on the goal-line.

    Kenneh has to be offside but didn't know anything about it. Are they both offside?

    After a very, very long VAR check, referee Steven McLean raises his arm.

  12. GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-2 Queen's Park

    Aaron Healy

    QP
  13. GOAL Airdrieonians 1-2 FALKIRK

    Kai Kennedy

  14. GOAL EDINBURGH 2-0 Clyde 0

    Steven Warnock

  15. GOAL ALLOA ATHLETIC 1-0 Montrose 0

    Adam King

  16. GOAL Dumbarton 1-2 ELGIN CITY

    Russell Dingwall (penalty)

  17. CLOSE!

    Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    Off the line!

    A cross from the right bobbles right across the face of the Aberdeen goal, finding Joel Nouble unmarked at the back post.

    The striker curls his shot beyond Jay Gorter in the home goal but is denied by a defender on the line.

  18. GOAL STRANRAER 2-0 East Fife 0

    James Hilton

