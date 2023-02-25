Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Dundee United - listen

Eamonn Brophy at the double - and what a cracking finish!
CLOSE!
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Home midfielder Ylber Ramadani lashes a shot over the bar from the edge of the penalty box.
Aberdeen look the more likely to score next.
GOAL Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-1 STENHOUSEMUIR
Matt Yates
HITS THE WOODWORK
St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren
St Mirren are putting the pressure on St Johnstone now. Mark O'Hara clipped the cross in, striker Tony Watt rises at the back post and it hits the corner between post and crossbar.
Can they make their numerical advantage count?
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Motherwell fly forward on the counter as Dean Cornelius slips in James Furlong, but the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion left-back can't beat Sam Walker at his near post and the goalkeeper beats it clear.
Finely poised
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park
This game is finely poised with the clock ticking. Killie lead, but Motherwell look a bit more solid defensively and have a bit more about themselves going forward.
Kilmarnock are also threatening. But, at 1-0, it's tight.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-3 Queen's Park
Connor Shields
The Championship leaders are back on track and easing to victory in Hamilton.
GOAL Ross County 3-0 Dundee United
Jordan White
Looks all over now for United.
Eamonn Brophy fizzes in a cross from the left and Jordan White stoops slightly to steer in a lovely header, using all the pace on the ball.
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
For a minute, it looks like Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius is going to run through on goal with a break of the ball, but defender Joe Wright shows excellent recovery pace to nick the ball.
GOAL Dundee 1-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Cameron Harper
DISALLOWED GOAL
Ross County 2-0 Dundee United
More chaos in the United penalty area and it looks like Jordan White has nodded in a third goal for County, but it's taken a deflection off team-mate Nohan Kenneh right on the goal-line.
Kenneh has to be offside but didn't know anything about it. Are they both offside?
After a very, very long VAR check, referee Steven McLean raises his arm.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-2 Queen's Park
Aaron Healy
GOAL Airdrieonians 1-2 FALKIRK
Kai Kennedy
GOAL EDINBURGH 2-0 Clyde 0
Steven Warnock
GOAL ALLOA ATHLETIC 1-0 Montrose 0
Adam King
GOAL Dumbarton 1-2 ELGIN CITY
Russell Dingwall (penalty)
CLOSE!
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Off the line!
A cross from the right bobbles right across the face of the Aberdeen goal, finding Joel Nouble unmarked at the back post.
The striker curls his shot beyond Jay Gorter in the home goal but is denied by a defender on the line.
GOAL Ross County 4-0 Dundee United
Eamonn Brophy
GOAL STRANRAER 2-0 East Fife 0
James Hilton